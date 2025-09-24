Himax WiseEye Ultralow Power AI Sensing Technology Adopted in Acer’s New Ultra-Thin and Lightweight AI PC

TAINAN, Taiwan, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that its WiseEye™ ultralow power AI sensing solution has been successfully adopted in Acer’s Swift Edge 14 AI series, a slim and lightweight AI notebook that has already entered mass production.

Himax’s WiseEye solution equips Acer’s AI notebook with advanced human detection and interactive awareness features, including Human Presence Detection (HPD) and health reminder alerts such as for prolonged use or close viewing distance as well as posture correction notifications. Additionally, it introduces a multi-screen assist function that automatically moves the mouse cursor to the screen the user is gazing at, enabling a more intuitive and seamless cross-screen experience. Operating reliably at just milliwatt (mW) level power consumption, WiseEye enables always-on intelligent sensing to support a wide range of AI applications, enhancing overall system performance and user experience by precisely managing device standby and wake-up timing, significantly reducing power consumption during idle periods and extending device battery life.

WiseEye has already been adopted in multiple notebook models from leading brands, and its integration into Acer’s Swift Edge 14 AI series marks another important milestone for Himax’s WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing solution in the notebook market. This achievement highlights WiseEye’s technological maturity and commercial strength in delivering highly accurate, ultralow power intelligent sensing, continuously earning recognition from top global brands. With adoption by leading global players such as Acer, WiseEye is poised to become a key frontline AI sensing technology in battery-powered devices, accelerating the AI transformation of a wide range of smart endpoint devices.

Weighing just 0.99 kilograms and delivering up to 21 hours of battery life, the Acer Swift Edge 14 AI notebook is purpose-built for AI-driven mobile professionals. It features an OLED display and industry-leading 48 TOPS AI computing performance, powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 258V processor. On the AI front, the notebook supports the Copilot+ PC platform with a suite of built-in AI applications, offering users innovative and highly efficient experience for both work and entertainment.

“Himax WiseEye ultralow power AI sensing solutions continue to gain adoption from leading international brands, underscoring our pivotal role in accelerating the integration of AI into battery-powered endpoint devices. The successful adoption in Acer’s AI PC further demonstrates WiseEye’s capability to expand into a broader range of battery-driven applications, empowering our customers to create smarter and more power-efficient innovative products,” said Mark Chen, Vice President of Smart Sensing Business at Himax.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Germany, and the US. Himax has 2,609 patents granted and 370 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30, 2025.

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this conference call include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

