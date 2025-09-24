Lyno AI Officially Announces Presale Milestone as Investor Demand Accelerates





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI has already passed a major presale mark with investor interest increasing. The Early Bird stage has reported sales of 793,580 tokens at $0.050 each and a total of 39,679. The demand is still growing as the market anticipates the next step at $0.055 per token.

$LYNO: Retail Investors Take on Institutions — Early Presale Flying Fast!

The accelerated development of the presale is an indicator of increased trust in the new innovative cross-chain arbitrage platform by Lyno AI. Halfway between to interfere with institutional dominance, Lyno enables retail investors around the world to wield state-of-the-art AI algorithms and actual multi-network connectivity. This is supported by the fact that the platform has audited smart contracts that are very safe and trustworthy at this critical stage.

$LYNO Early Bird at $0.05 — Grab Tokens Before Price Hits $0.055 & Enter $100K Giveaway!

The Early Bird phase is a good entry point that will be followed by a subsequent phase where the prices will be increased to $0.055. Having already claimed 793,580 tokens and raised almost 40,000 dollars, Lyno AI is predicted to reach its 0.100 final point. Early investors can also win the Lyno AI Giveaway- any investor with over 100 will have an opportunity to win part of the 100K prize, which will be given to 10 investors, which will further encourage them to start investing.

Missed Big Crypto Surges? $LYNO Puts AI Arbitrage in Your Hands Now!

The system of Lyno AI is a combination of real-time cross-chain arbitrage and autonomous AI decision-making. It searches across 15 blockchains at once, finds lucrative deals and makes trades in milliseconds. This eliminates retail investor barriers where small investors in the past did not have access to high-speed, capital-efficient arbitrage otherwise used by large institutions.





The smart contract and multi-layer security protocols audited by Cyberscope by Lyno ensure safe and slippery-free transactions. Moreover, the community-first model is strengthened by the fact that the shareholders of the $LYNO token are involved in governance and receive the 30% protocol-fee share as staking rewards.

1200% Potential ROI — Lock in Early Tokens Before Prices Skyrocket!

Lyno AI is a unique opportunity to investors who have previously missed surges in the leading digital assets such as Solana and Avalanche. With the strong technology that Lyno possesses and rising market adoption, analysts estimate an ROI of over 1,200% in the years to come (ahead of 2025). The Early Bird package of the presale will expire soon and investors have to move fast to get a portion of the $LYNO tokens as the price will increase and demand will skyrocket. Go to Lyno AI presale and be at the top of AI-based cross-chain arbitrage.

