Apollo Expands Wealth Platform with Three Evergreen ELTIFs, Unlocking Broader Access to Private Markets

Apollo European Private Credit ELTIF, Apollo Global Diversified Credit ELTIF and Apollo Global Private Markets ELTIF Receive Regulatory Authorization

Launch Provides Investors in EMEA as well as Asia and LatAm with Greater Access to Institutional-Quality Private Markets Strategies Under the ELTIF 2.0 Regime

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that it has received regulatory authorization to launch three new evergreen, semi-liquid European Long-Term Investment Funds (“ELTIFs” or the “Funds”):

Apollo European Private Credit ELTIF (“AEPC ELTIF”), an evergreen, semi-liquid fund that will seek to provide investors with attractive income from newly originated, primarily first-lien, senior secured direct lending to large-cap and upper middle-market European companies

Apollo Global Diversified Credit ELTIF (“AGDC ELTIF”), an evergreen, semi-liquid fund that will seek to provide investors with attractive income through a global, multi-asset credit strategy. The fund is designed to invest dynamically across private credit sectors, including direct lending and asset-backed finance

Apollo Global Private Markets ELTIF (“AGPM ELTIF”), an evergreen, semi-liquid fund that will seek to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation by investing in private companies globally via secondaries and co-investments sourced across the Apollo platform



Apollo expects to bring the ELTIFs to market in the coming months via the Apollo Private Markets Umbrella SICAV, having received authorization from Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (“CSSF”). With these launches, Apollo’s Global Wealth business will have eight evergreen Luxembourg products available on its platform, where it continues to build a full suite of solutions and turnkey access points to institutional-quality private markets strategies that are available to investors in Europe, Asia and Latin America, subject to applicable local law and investor eligibility requirements.

The three new products will launch under the ELTIF 2.0 fund regime, providing individual investors with greater access to Apollo’s private markets expertise via tailored, evergreen formats and broader distribution channels.

Veronique Fournier, Head of EMEA Global Wealth, said: “With these three new ELTIFs, we continue to bring the best of Apollo’s investing expertise to wealth investors in Europe and around the world, in product formats tailored to their needs. Apollo has been an early mover under the ELTIF regime, launching the closed-end ACT Equity ELTIF in 2023, and we’re thrilled to now have authorization for three new evergreen formats under the 2.0 regime.”

Fournier continued, “In our Global Wealth business we continue to expand our holistic suite of solutions to meet growing demand from investors seeking to build diversified portfolios with meaningful private markets exposure.”

Apollo’s Global Wealth business reported $9 billion of inflows in the first half of 2025, across 18 separate strategies. The business continues to invest in its product and distribution, growing global team and educational resources to bring turnkey access to diversified private markets.

To learn more about Apollo’s Global Wealth business, please visit Apollo.com/Wealth.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $840 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com / EuropeanMedia@apollo.com