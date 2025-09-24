London Business School launches its Corporate 100 alliance to address critical global business challenges

LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London Business School (LBS) is proud to announce the launch of its LBS Corporate 100 alliance, an exclusive community of brands, institutions, SMEs, NGOs and the third sector, uniting to tackle, challenge and solve the most existential issues facing the world of business.

LBS Corporate 100’s founding members include some of the world ’ s most influential, progressive and innovative companies, such as Nestlé, Rolls-Royce, Deutsche Bank and VEON with more expected to join over the coming months.

Its core objective and purpose will be to bring senior business leaders from across industry sectors, together with LBS’ world-class faculty, thought leaders and subject matter experts. Together they will network, learn and address the world’s most important business challenges that could drive a sustainable and positive change within society.

Global issues under the spotlight will include the impact of AI disruption, climate change, sustainability challenges, supply chain, geoeconomic and geopolitical instability, global tech transformation and the future of work.

Members of the alliance will unite through a shared objective, to create a profound impact on the way the world does business, through transformational learning opportunities, cross-sector knowledge exchange and purposeful collaboration. The community will span industry sectors, geographies and organisational models, to become a collective force for good.

Professor Sergei Guriev, Dean of London Business School, says, “At London Business School, we advocate the power of shared ideas and collaboration with others. It is through our collective knowledge and the exchange of it, that companies large and small can have greater impact in their specialist field and raise the bar of business excellence. It is this mindset that’s at the heart of the LBS Corporate 100 alliance”.

Members will co-create the community’s agenda, from thematic programmes and digital learning content to exclusive events and development opportunities. This model ensures activities are directly aligned with the needs and priorities of today’s business leaders.

LBS Corporate 100 will benefit members from a suite of unique experiences:

Global Discovery Programme – An immersive journey for senior leaders focused on high-impact innovation and leadership.

– An immersive journey for senior leaders focused on high-impact innovation and leadership. Annual LBS Corporate 100 Summit – A flagship event bringing members together to co-create solutions to the world’s biggest challenges.

– A flagship event bringing members together to co-create solutions to the world’s biggest challenges. Roundtables – Member-curated roundtable events facilitated by LBS’ faculty.

Member-curated roundtable events facilitated by LBS’ faculty. Executive Education Access – Priority access to LBS’ #1 Financial Times ranked Executive Education programmes, online courses and coaching solutions.

Mikala Larsen, Head of Corporate Learning, Development and Leadership, Nestlé, says, “We very much look forward to the knowledge exchange and engagement with senior leaders from other organisations. This collaboration will undoubtedly bring valuable insights and foster growth for all involved.”

Carla Simoni, Head of Talent Pipeline Development, Deutsche Bank, says, “We are really excited to join the LBS Corporate 100, to partner with London Business School and learn from the best of their faculty, as well as others that are joining the community. Bringing in different viewpoints and experiences from such a wide variety of organisations will allow us to challenge our own thinking and will be a huge benefit of joining.”

In its inaugural year, LBS Corporate 100 launches with a select group of founding member organisations. These early adopters will play a critical role in shaping the direction and culture of the community.

