Lumina Datamatics Wins Indo–American Corporate Excellence (IACE) Award 2025 for “Excellence in Service (Indian Company in US)”

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, is pleased to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious Indo–American Corporate Excellence (IACE) Award 2025 in the category “Excellence in Service (Indian Company in US)”. The recognition was presented by the Indo–American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) at the 21st edition of the awards, held on Friday, September 19, 2025, at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai.

The distinguished award honors Indian companies that have delivered best-in-class services while significantly contributing to the strengthening of Indo–US business relations. The award winners this year featured prominent industry leaders such as HCLTech, Tech Mahindra and Hindalco & Co. Lumina Datamatics was unanimously selected by an eminent jury comprising Mr. Shailesh Haribhakti, Event Chair and Chairman, Shailesh Haribhakti & Associates; Ms. Kaku Nakhate, President and India Country Head, Bank of America; Mr. Dinesh Kumar Khara, Former Chairman, State Bank of India; Mrs. Rajyalakshmi Rao, Past National President of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce and Jury Mentor; and Mr. A. Sekhar, National President of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. The award recognizes Lumina Datamatics for its unwavering commitment to client success, operational excellence, and its ability to deliver impact across global markets.

The ceremony witnessed over 250 industry leaders coming together to celebrate excellence in Indo–US trade relations. The event featured Chief Guest Shri Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and Guest of Honor Mr. Joe Yang, Principal Commercial Officer at the U.S. Consulate General in Mumbai, highlighting the significance of strengthening bilateral business partnerships.

Acknowledging the achievement, Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, and Vice Chairman & CEO, TNQTech, said: “We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from IACC. This award is a testament to the relentless efforts of our teams across geographies, who embody our vision of delivering excellence, fostering innovation, and building stronger global partnerships. Together, we are proud to contribute to the growth of Indo–US business collaborations.”

The award marks a significant milestone in Lumina Datamatics’ journey and is a reflection of the dedication, innovation, and collaborative spirit of its people. As the company continues to grow as a trusted global service partner, this recognition further reinforces its commitment to delivering value-driven solutions for its clients worldwide.

About Indo-American Corporate Excellence Awards: Instituted by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) in 2004, the IACE awards recognize and honour Indian companies in the U.S. and U.S. companies in India for outstanding contributions to trade, business, innovation, and cross-border collaboration. The awards celebrate excellence across categories such as Manufacturing, Services, Sustainability & Climate Action, MSME Exports, and Leadership, highlighting organizations and individuals that strengthen Indo-U.S. economic ties. Open to companies with at least two years of cross-border operations, the nominations are evaluated by an eminent jury, with winners selected for their sustained performance, innovation, and impact. The 21st edition of the IACE Awards was held on September 19, 2025, in Mumbai, continuing its legacy as a premier platform to showcase corporate excellence in Indo-U.S. relations.

About Lumina Datamatics: Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space, and our customers include nine of the ten largest Publishers and three of the five largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics’ expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 7,000 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, and India.