Rhombus Launches Rhombus Insights, Advancing its Suite of AI-Powered Operational Analytics and Automated Responses

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhombus, a leader in cloud-managed physical security solutions, today announced the launch of Rhombus Insights, an AI-powered solution that empowers businesses to measure virtually anything their cameras can see and automate responses based on those specific observations. The launch is a significant expansion of Rhombus’ AI analytics capabilities, giving organizations complete customization over what they track and how they respond to operational situations.

Rhombus Insights addresses a fundamental challenge companies have faced: the inability to answer questions about their physical operations without ongoing and time-intensive human intervention. Whether tracking parking availability, observing equipment placement, verifying safety protocols, or measuring inventory levels, businesses can now create tailored measurements and automated responses designed for their specific operational needs.

“Companies have been limited to predefined analytics that couldn’t really address what they need to know about what’s going on at their store, their campus, their factory, or other physical space at any given moment,” said Rickey Cox, VP of Product at Rhombus. “Rhombus Insights changes that completely. If your Rhombus cameras can see it, you can now measure it, track it, and automate responses to it. This level of complete customization unlocks entirely new possibilities for how businesses continually optimize and secure their physical spaces.”





Transforming Visual Data into Actionable Intelligence

Rhombus Insights works through an intuitive setup process where users simply create prompts describing what they want to measure, specify the measurement type (numerical, percentage, or true/false), and set monitoring frequency. The solution then continuously analyzes camera footage to provide real-time data visualization, exportable reports, and API access for integration with existing business systems.

Going beyond passive monitoring, Rhombus Insights enables organizations to configure instant alerts and automated actions whenever specific conditions are met. When triggers are detected, the system can send notifications via email, text, or push notification, and execute custom actions such as playing audio announcements or activating third-party devices (such as lights or alarms) through relay triggers.

Cross-Industry Applications Drive Operational Excellence

The flexibility of Rhombus Insights supports diverse use cases across industries. In manufacturing environments, companies can track forklift counts on warehouse floors and automate safety alerts when equipment exceeds safe density levels. Retail businesses can observe queue lengths and automatically notify staff when customer wait times become problematic. Educational institutions can verify safety protocol compliance, such as confirming lifeguard presence at pool facilities.

“Like many businesses, our operations have unique characteristics that require specialized knowledge and measurement capabilities,” said Kevin Bush, Chief Strategy Officer at Fresh Dining Concepts, the largest franchisee group of brands like Cinnabon and Auntie Anne’s. “Being able to use our cameras to extract actionable information and automate business response gives us an incredible amount of operational leverage and increased efficiency across our locations.”

Seamless Integration with Existing Infrastructure

Rhombus Insights works with existing Rhombus camera infrastructure or 3rd party cameras and integrates seamlessly with the company’s unified Rhombus Console. Organizations can configure their choice of large language model (LLM) to power the AI analytics, with options including Rhombus’ provided solution or integration with leading AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok.

This launch continues Rhombus’ strategic expansion of purposeful AI features built into its cloud-based physical security system, following recent introductions of natural language video search and operational analytics capabilities that include line crossing and occupancy counting.

Driving Cost Efficiency and Strategic Decision-Making

By automating previously manual monitoring processes, Rhombus Insights delivers significant cost savings while providing organizations with data-driven insights that influence site planning, budget allocation, and operational strategy. The solution’s automated response capabilities ensure critical conditions are addressed immediately without requiring constant human oversight.

Availability

Rhombus Insights is now available to companies with existing Rhombus deployments. Organizations interested in exploring how AI-powered custom analytics and response triggers can optimize their physical spaces can book a demo at: https://www.rhombus.com/live-demo/

About Rhombus

Rhombus is an open, cloud-managed physical security platform that brings security cameras, access control, sensors, alarm monitoring, and integrations together under a single pane of glass. Thousands of organizations trust Rhombus to drive operational excellence, improve safety, and streamline workflows through a comprehensive suite of smart security solutions and 50+ integrations with leading business systems. Rhombus is backed by NightDragon, Bluestone Equity Partners, Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, and Uncorrelated Ventures, and is on a mission to make the world safer with a smart, powerful physical security platform that is built to protect and designed to adapt.

