Quantum Company Directory 2025 Features 295+ Quantum Companies with Tech Specs, Funding Data, and Contact Details

The Quantum Company Directory 2025 covers over 295 companies in the Quantum Technology ecosystem, providing a comprehensive view of the landscape for investors, start-ups, corporations, policy makers, and governments.
The directory features detailed data on each quantum tech company, including basic company information, technological specifications, funding data and investment raised and full contact details, providing a map of the Quantum Technology landscape.
Market areas cover companies in:
- Quantum Computing
- Quantum Hardware & Software
- Quantum Sensing
- Quantum Communication & Security
Companies profiled include
- Commutator Studios
- Classiq
- CubIQ B.V.
- Delft Networks
- Diraq
- eleQtron GmbH
- Groove Quantum
- HQS Quantum Simulations GmbH
- IonQ
- Maybell Quantum
- Nu Quantum
- Phasecraft
- PsiQuantum
- Qedma
- Quantinuum
- QuantWare
- QuEra
- Qunnova
- Quobly
- Rigetti
- SemiQon Technologies OY
- Silent Waves
- ThinkQuantum SRL
- and many more..
Key Topics Covered:
- Company profiles including products/technology, investment & funding and contact details
- Quantum Companies, Indexed by Country
- Quantum Companies, Indexed by Technology
