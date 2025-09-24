Quantum Company Directory 2025 Features 295+ Quantum Companies with Tech Specs, Funding Data, and Contact Details

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Company Directory 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Quantum Company Directory 2025 covers over 295 companies in the Quantum Technology ecosystem, providing a comprehensive view of the landscape for investors, start-ups, corporations, policy makers, and governments.

The directory features detailed data on each quantum tech company, including basic company information, technological specifications, funding data and investment raised and full contact details, providing a map of the Quantum Technology landscape.

Market areas cover companies in:

Quantum Computing

Quantum Hardware & Software

Quantum Sensing

Quantum Communication & Security

Companies profiled include

Commutator Studios

Classiq

CubIQ B.V.

Delft Networks

Diraq

eleQtron GmbH

Groove Quantum

HQS Quantum Simulations GmbH

IonQ

Maybell Quantum

Nu Quantum

Phasecraft

PsiQuantum

Qedma

Quantinuum

QuantWare

QuEra

Qunnova

Quobly

Rigetti

SemiQon Technologies OY

Silent Waves

ThinkQuantum SRL

and many more..

Key Topics Covered:

Company profiles including products/technology, investment & funding and contact details

Quantum Companies, Indexed by Country

Quantum Companies, Indexed by Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2m6bx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.