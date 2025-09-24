Fish Farming Equipment Market Forecast and Competitive Strategy Report 2025-2033: AKVA, Innovasea, Morenot, Grundfos and Xylem Lead Innovation in Sustainable Aquaculture and Smart Water Technologies

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish Farming Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fish farming equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2025 and 2033, driven by the increasing global demand for aquaculture products, advancements in aquaculture technologies, and the expansion of both freshwater and marine aquaculture operations. Fish farming equipment plays a vital role in optimizing feeding, water quality, disease control, and harvesting processes ensuring higher yields, lower mortality rates, and more sustainable operations.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Protein-Rich Diets and Aquaculture Expansion



As global fish consumption increases fueled by health-conscious dietary trends and declining wild fish stocks fish farming is becoming the primary source of seafood worldwide. This shift is accelerating investment in advanced farming infrastructure, particularly automated feeders, water filtration systems, aerators, net pens, and disease management tools. Governments and private players are expanding aquaculture projects in coastal and inland regions, further supporting equipment demand.



Integration of Smart Technologies and Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS)



Innovations in aquaculture such as Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), IoT-based sensors, and AI-driven feeding systems are improving efficiency and traceability in fish farms. Smart monitoring solutions for dissolved oxygen, pH, ammonia, and temperature are increasingly adopted to reduce losses and optimize yield. Equipment manufacturers are focusing on energy-efficient pumps, smart aeration systems, and automated data-driven fish husbandry to meet evolving regulatory and sustainability requirements.



Market Restraint

High Operational Costs and Disease Management Challenges



Despite technological advances, high initial investment costs for aquaculture equipment and ongoing operational expenditures for energy, maintenance, and feed systems can be a barrier, especially for small-scale farmers. Furthermore, disease outbreaks and water quality issues remain major challenges, often leading to stock losses and economic impact. Equipment must be customized to regional climate and aquatic species, making standardization and scalability more difficult in certain markets.



Market Segmentation by Fish Type



By fish type, the market is segmented into Salmon, Catfish, Trout, Carp, and Others. In 2024, Salmon farming accounted for the largest share, driven by strong demand in North America and Europe, and the use of high-tech offshore cages and automated feeding systems. Carp and Catfish, dominant in Asia and Africa respectively, rely on affordable and scalable freshwater farming equipment. Trout and other high-value species are also gaining attention in temperate regions due to increasing consumer demand for premium, locally farmed fish.



Market Segmentation by Application



By application, the market is divided into Freshwater and Marine/Seawater aquaculture. In 2024, Freshwater aquaculture dominated due to its lower setup cost, geographic flexibility, and widespread adoption in Asia-Pacific and developing regions. Marine/Seawater aquaculture is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2025 to 2033 as offshore farming gains popularity in Europe and the Americas. This segment requires specialized equipment such as anti-corrosion nets, robust mooring systems, and submersible cages suited for open-ocean environments.



Geographic Trends



In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share, driven by massive aquaculture activity in China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, supported by government subsidies and high fish consumption. Europe followed with strong emphasis on sustainability and innovation, particularly in Norway, Scotland, and the Netherlands for salmon and trout farming. North America showed growing investment in RAS facilities and marine aquaculture, especially in Canada and the U.S. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, where fish farming is increasingly seen as a viable strategy for food security, rural development, and exports.



Competitive Trends



In 2024, the fish farming equipment market was shaped by a mix of aquaculture-focused companies, water technology firms, and global engineering leaders. AKVA Group, Innovasea, and Morenot led in offshore net pens, feed barges, and cage systems. eWater Aquaculture, INVE Aquaculture, and Frea Aquaculture Solutions focused on water quality management, RAS components, and digital monitoring systems. Grundfos and Xylem provided energy-efficient pumps and water movement technologies.

PentairAES and CPI Equipment offered turnkey aquaculture infrastructure and custom tanks. ABB contributed automation and electrical systems for large aquaculture facilities. Merck & Co. offered aquaculture health solutions, supporting biosecurity across the supply chain. Strategic priorities include precision farming, sustainable energy integration, disease prevention technologies, and smart data platforms.

