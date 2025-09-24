Electricity Retailing Global Industry Almanac 2025: Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics and Analysis of Competitive Pressures 2020-2029

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electricity Retailing Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electricity retailing market recorded revenues of $3.01 trillion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.0% between 2019 and 2024. Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.5% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 25,499.0 TWh in 2024.
Global Electricity Retailing industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Key Highlights
- The electricity retailing market includes net consumption of electricity by end-users. By end-use, the market is segmented into industrial, transportation, commercial & public services, residential, and others. The scope of others includes agriculture, forestry, and the fishing industry's net electricity consumption.
- The market volume is calculated as the net volume of electricity consumed in terawatt hours (TWh), and the market value has been calculated according to average annual retail electricity prices per kilowatt hour (kWh), including applicable taxes and levies. Please note that 1 TWh is identical to 1,000 gigawatt hours (GWh), or 1 billion kilowatt hours (kWh). A kilowatt-hour is defined as the expenditure of one kilowatt over one hour.
- Market shares are calculated based on total retail sales to end-users across all segments.
- All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.
- The growth of the global electricity retailing market is driven by the expansion of data center infrastructure. For instance, in October 2024, Equinix, a global digital infrastructure company, launched its second International Business Exchange (IBX) data center, named IL4, in Istanbul, Turkey. Such expansion in digital infrastructure increased power demand year-round, supporting market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Electricity Retailing
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
Companies Featured
- A2A SpA
- AGL Energy Ltd
- Alliander NV
- American Electric Power Co Inc
- Ausgrid
- Aydem Yenilenebilir Enerji AS
- BC Hydro
- Bogazici Elektrik Dagitim AS
- British Gas Ltd
- China Southern Power Grid Co Ltd
- Comision Federal de Electricidad
- CPFL Energia SA
- Duke Energy Corp
- E.ON SE
- Edison SpA
- Electricite de France SA
- EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG
- Endesa SA
- Enel SpA
- Energy Co of Minas Gerais
- Enerjisa Enerji AS
- Enexis Netbeheer BV
- Engie Brasil Energia SA
- Engie SA
- Eni SpA
- Enmax Corp
- Entega AG
- Entergy Corporation
- Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd
- Gazprom Energoholding
- Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited
- Helen Ltd
- Hokkaido Electric Power Co Inc
- Hydro One Ltd
- Hydro-Quebec
- Iberdrola SA
- Inter RAO UES
- Keppel Electric Pte Ltd
- Korea Electric Power Corp
- Naturgy Energy Group SA
- NHPC Ltd
- Octopus Energy Group Ltd
- Origin Energy Ltd
- Orsted AS
- Ovo Energy Ltd
- PT PLN (Persero)
- RusHydro
- RWE AG
- Senoko Energy Pte Ltd
- Shikoku Electric Power Co Inc
- Southern Co
- State Grid Corporation of China
- Statkraft AS
- Stedin Group
- Synergy
- Tata Power Co Ltd
- The Kansai Electric Power Co Inc
- Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc
- Torrent Power Ltd
- TotalEnergies SE
- Tuas Power Supply Pte Ltd
- Vattenfall GmbH
- YTL PowerSeraya Pte Ltd
