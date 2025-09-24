Gas Utilities Global Industry Guide 2020-2029: With Europe Leading the Industry, Growth is Driven by Applications in Heating, Manufacturing, and Cleaner Vehicle Fuels Via CNG and LNG

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Utilities Global Industry Guide 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas utilities industry recorded revenues of $2.64 trillion in 2024, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.2% between 2019 and 2024.

Global Gas Utilities industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 1% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 104.75 trillion cubic feet in 2024. In 2024, Europe accounted for a share of 65.8% of the global gas utilities industry, making it the largest region in the industry. It was followed by Asia-Pacific and North America with a share of 17.6% and 11.0% respectively.

Key Highlights

The gas utilities market includes the total consumption of natural gas by end-users, excluding any distribution or transmission losses. This market is segmented into industrial, transport, residential, commercial and public services, and others. The scope of others includes agriculture, forestry, electric power, fishing, etc.

Market volume represents the consumption of natural gas by end-users in a country in a specific year. The market value is calculated by multiplying the market volume with the average selling price.

In the industrial sector, natural gas is used as a raw material and heat source for manufacturing products such as plastics, fertilizers, fabrics, pharmaceuticals, and antifreeze.

Compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are two alternative fuels used in vehicles for transportation. CNG is stored in high-pressure tanks, and its combustion produces fewer emissions than gasoline or diesel fuel. On the other hand, LNG is stored at low temperatures and has a higher energy density than CNG, which means it can provide a more extended driving range.

Natural gas is used for residential use to heat spaces and water, cook food, and dry clothes.

The commercial and public services sector includes public and private enterprises such as office buildings, schools, churches, hotels, restaurants, and government buildings. The main uses of natural gas in this sector are space heating, water heating, and cooling.

In some countries, synthetic gas (syngas, coal gas, city gas, etc.) or biogas (generated from waste materials) may be used similarly to natural gas and are therefore included in the market volume. For companies operating in the gas and power sectors, any self-supply to their gas-fired generation plant is excluded

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global gas utilities industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global gas utilities industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key gas utilities industry players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global gas utilities industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global gas utilities industry by value in 2024?

What will be the size of the global gas utilities industry in 2029?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global gas utilities industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global gas utilities industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Gas Utilities

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Companies Featured

Atco Ltd

Atmos Energy Corp

British Gas Ltd

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

E.ON SE

E.ON UK Plc

Edison SpA

Electricite de France SA

Enbridge Gas Inc.

EnBW Energie Baden-Wurttemberg AG

Engie SA

Eni SpA

Equinor ASA

Fortis Inc

GAIL (India) Ltd

Naturgy Energy Group SA

Novatek

Octopus Energy Group Ltd

Osaka Gas Co Ltd

Ovo Energy Ltd

Pacific Gas and Electric Co

PetroChina Co Ltd

Petroleos Mexicanos

RWE AG

Southern Company Gas

Toho Gas Co Ltd

Tokyo Gas Co Ltd

TotalEnergies SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtd9hh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.