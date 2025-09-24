Wireless Telecommunication Services Global Industry Almanac 2025: Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics, Forecasts and Analysis of Competitive Pressures 2020-2029

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Telecommunication Services Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wireless Telecommunication Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

Wireless telecommunications services market includes cellular (mobile) phones, pagers, and any other wireless or cellular telecommunication service. Market values represent revenues based on payments to operators of all these services for subscriptions and usage. Market volumes refer to the total subscriptions for each of these services. Market shares represent subscription volumes.

All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.

The global wireless telecommunication services market recorded revenues of $753.9 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.6% between 2019 and 2024.

Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.4% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 8.03 billion subscriptions in 2024.

The growth of the wireless telecommunications market globally has been significantly influenced by the steady rise in mobile internet subscribers. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the number of mobile internet subscribers in the US, India, and France increased by 3.4%, 7.2% and 4.3% respectively in 2024.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global wireless telecommunication services market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global wireless telecommunication services market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key wireless telecommunication services market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global wireless telecommunication services market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the global wireless telecommunication services market by value in 2024?

What will be the size of the global wireless telecommunication services market in 2029?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global wireless telecommunication services market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

Who are the top competitors in the global wireless telecommunication services market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Market share

1.8. Competitive landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Wireless Telecommunication Services

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

Company Profiles

1&1 AG

Algar Telecom SA

America Movil SAB de CV

AT&T Comunicaciones Digitales S de RL de CV

AT&T Inc

BCE Inc

Beeline Russia

Bharti Airtel Ltd

Bodega Aurrera Internet y Telefonia (BAIT)

Bouygues Telecom SA

BT Group Plc

Cell C Ltd

China Broadcasting Network Co Ltd

China Mobile Ltd

China Telecom Corp Ltd

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd

Claro SA

Comfour Telecom B.V.

Deutsche Telekom AG

DNA Oyj

Elisa Oyj

Hi3G Access AB

Hi3G Denmark Aps

Hutchison 3G UK Ltd

Ice Communication Norge AS

Iliad SA

KDDI Corp

Koninklijke KPN NV

KT Corp

Lebara B.V.

LG Uplus Corp

M1 Ltd

MasOrange SL

Mobile Telesystems PJSC

Movistar

MTN Group Ltd

NTT DOCOMO Inc

Odido Netherlands Holding BV

Orange SA

PJSC MegaFon

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk

PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Selular

PT XLSmart Telecom Sejahtera Tbk

Rakuten Mobile Inc

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd

Rogers Communications Inc

SFR SA

Singtel Optus Pty Ltd

SK Telecom Co Ltd

SoftBank Group Corp

StarHub Ltd

T2

TDC Holding AS

Tele2 AB

Telefonica Brasil SA

Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co OHG

Telefonica SA

Telenor ASA

Telenor Sverige AB

Telia Co AB

Telia Finland Oyj

Telkom SA SOC Ltd

Telstra Group Ltd

Telus Corp

TIM SpA

T-Mobile US Inc

TPG Telecom Ltd

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

United States Cellular Corp

Verizon Communications Inc

VMED O2 UK Ltd

Vocus Group Ltd

Vodacom Group Ltd

Vodafone Group Plc

Vodafone Idea Ltd

Vodafone Spain SAU

Vodafone Telekomunikasyon A.S.

Vodafone UK, Ltd.

VodafoneZiggo Group BV

Wind Tre Spa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/furfxt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.