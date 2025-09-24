Wireless Telecommunication Services Global Industry Almanac 2025: Leading Players, Key Financial Metrics, Forecasts and Analysis of Competitive Pressures 2020-2029

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Telecommunication Services Global Industry Almanac 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wireless Telecommunication Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume, and forecast to 2029).
Key Highlights
- Wireless telecommunications services market includes cellular (mobile) phones, pagers, and any other wireless or cellular telecommunication service. Market values represent revenues based on payments to operators of all these services for subscriptions and usage. Market volumes refer to the total subscriptions for each of these services. Market shares represent subscription volumes.
- All market data and forecasts are based on nominal prices and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using yearly annual average exchange rates. The USD values may show a declining trend for few countries such as Argentina, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, and Russia. This is primarily because of the impact of exchange rates considered.
- The global wireless telecommunication services market recorded revenues of $753.9 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.6% between 2019 and 2024.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.4% between 2019 and 2024, reaching a total of 8.03 billion subscriptions in 2024.
- The growth of the wireless telecommunications market globally has been significantly influenced by the steady rise in mobile internet subscribers. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the number of mobile internet subscribers in the US, India, and France increased by 3.4%, 7.2% and 4.3% respectively in 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1. Market value
1.2. Market value forecast
1.3. Market volume
1.4. Market volume forecast
1.5. Category segmentation
1.6. Geography segmentation
1.7. Market share
1.8. Competitive landscape
2 Introduction
2.1. What is this report about?
2.2. Who is the target reader?
2.3. How to use this report
2.4. Definitions
3 Global Wireless Telecommunication Services
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
