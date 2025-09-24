Pick To Light Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030: E-Commerce Growth, Automated Warehouses and Retail Expansion Drive Adoption for Accuracy and Efficiency

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pick To Light Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pick to light market is projected to grow from USD 658.663 million in 2025 to USD 916.854 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.84%.

This growth is largely driven by the global expansion of e-commerce, the widespread adoption of automation in warehouses, and the integration into global supply chain networks. Pick to light systems are increasingly preferred for their ability to boost order-picking efficiency and accuracy, thereby meeting the rising demand for prompt, error-free deliveries in retail and e-commerce.

The pick to light market is poised for continued expansion through 2025, underpinned by e-commerce's rise, warehouse automation, and the necessity for effective order fulfillment. North America and Asia-Pacific remain pivotal regions, with the USA at the forefront due to its developed logistics infrastructure. To sustain growth, addressing cost and integration challenges is critical. Industry players are likely to focus on innovation and strategic alliances to improve system capabilities and broaden market reach.

Market Drivers

E-commerce Sector Growth: The surge in online shopping necessitates rapid and accurate order processing, which pick to light systems support by enhancing productivity and minimizing errors. The trend is especially notable in developing countries experiencing a rise in internet penetration.

The surge in online shopping necessitates rapid and accurate order processing, which pick to light systems support by enhancing productivity and minimizing errors. The trend is especially notable in developing countries experiencing a rise in internet penetration. Automated Warehouses: As warehouses become more automated, the demand for pick to light technology increases. These systems integrate well with existing warehouse management systems (WMS), optimizing labor utilization and streamlining operations, especially in large fulfillment centers.

As warehouses become more automated, the demand for pick to light technology increases. These systems integrate well with existing warehouse management systems (WMS), optimizing labor utilization and streamlining operations, especially in large fulfillment centers. Retail and E-commerce Expansion: To manage inventory efficiently and ensure rapid delivery, these sectors are increasingly adopting pick to light systems, which significantly enhance picking accuracy and reduce labor costs.

Market Challenges

High Initial Costs: The initial investment is substantial, involving hardware, software, and WMS integration, often deterring smaller businesses or those in developing regions.

The initial investment is substantial, involving hardware, software, and WMS integration, often deterring smaller businesses or those in developing regions. Technical Integration: Integrating these systems into existing warehouse infrastructures can be complex, requiring specialized expertise, particularly in facilities with outdated systems.

Market Segmentation

By Sales Channel: The online sales segment is expected to grow significantly, driven by expanded distribution channels and increased internet access in emerging markets such as India and China.

The online sales segment is expected to grow significantly, driven by expanded distribution channels and increased internet access in emerging markets such as India and China. By Application: Retail and e-commerce dominate due to their operational demands, while manufacturing and 3PL sectors are also adopting these systems to boost efficiency.

Retail and e-commerce dominate due to their operational demands, while manufacturing and 3PL sectors are also adopting these systems to boost efficiency. By Geography: North America holds a substantial share, spearheaded by the USA's high level of warehouse automation. Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth, attributed to the e-commerce boom in countries like China and India.

Geographical Outlook

North America: Dominated by the USA, this market benefits from increased warehouse numbers and retail growth, with pick to light systems lowering labor costs and boosting accuracy.

Dominated by the USA, this market benefits from increased warehouse numbers and retail growth, with pick to light systems lowering labor costs and boosting accuracy. Asia-Pacific: E-commerce expansion and automation adoption, especially in developing economies, are driving significant market growth.

Companies Featured

Matthews International Corporation

Toyota Material Handling

Dematic

Honeywell International Inc

Kardex

SSI SCHAEFER Group

Aioi-Systems Co., Ltd.

KBS Industrieelektronik GmbH

Knapp AG

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

