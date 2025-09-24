Artios Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for alnodesertib in ATM-negative Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC)

U.S. Fast Track designation underscores the strength of the alnodesertib clinical data generated to date and the high degree of unmet need in 3L mCRC

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and NEW YORK, September 24, 2025 – Artios Pharma Limited (“Artios”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing the therapeutic power of targeting the DNA damage response (“DDR”) in cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation to its ATR inhibitor, alnodesertib, in combination with a low dose of chemotherapeutic agent irinotecan, for the treatment of adult patients with ATM-negative metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in the third-line setting.

“The Fast Track designation for alnodesertib underscores its first-in-class potential for third-line mCRC patients with ATM-negative tumors,” said Mike Andriole, Chief Executive Officer of Artios. “Approximately 3,000 patients with ATM-negative third-line mCRC succumb to this disease annually in the United States, with no treatment options that specifically address this protein deficiency. Alnodesertib has the potential to be the first treatment specifically for this invariably lethal disease. Additionally, we are encouraged by the durable responses this program has demonstrated across other tumor types, highlighting its ability to target replication stress across a range of solid tumors.”

The designation is supported by encouraging results from the ongoing STELLA Phase 1/2a study, which is evaluating alnodesertib in combination with a low dose of irinotecan. Beyond third-line mCRC, clinical responses were observed in seven additional solid tumor types with ATM deficiency. The combination of alnodesertib plus low-dose irinotecan has a favorable safety profile to date, has been well tolerated, and has been shown to be suitable for long-term dosing.i

“Patients with third-line colorectal cancer face a dismal prognosis, with current standards of care for third-line mCRC delivering response rates in the single digits. In our studies to date, alnodesertib has demonstrated compelling clinical activity in ATM-negative patients with mCRC as well as in other heavily pretreated cancer types with high endogenous replication stress,” said Ian Smith, Chief Medical Officer of Artios. “These results, together with activity across other solid tumors, highlight alnodesertib’s potential to deliver meaningful benefit where treatment options are limited. The FDA’s Fast Track designation recognizes both the strength of our early clinical data and the urgent need for new therapies, while also providing the opportunity for enhanced interactions with the Agency.”

The FDA’s Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of investigational drugs that demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical needs in serious or life-threatening conditions. Product candidates with Fast Track designation are eligible for priority review and accelerated approval if relevant criteria are met. The Fast Track designation for alnodesertib was granted based on early Phase 1/2 clinical studies that are currently ongoing in the United States. The designation will enable Artios to interact early and more frequently with the FDA to discuss alnodesertib’s development path.

About Alnodesertib

Alnodesertib, formerly known as ART0380, is a potential first-in-class, orally administered, selective small molecule inhibitor of ataxia-telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein (ATR). Artios’ differentiated approach combines alnodesertib with a low dose of the chemotherapy irinotecan, targeting cancers with high endogenous replication stress, such as those with ATM protein deficiency.

About Artios Pharma Ltd.

Artios is pioneering approaches in the DNA damage response (DDR) field through its comprehensive anti-cancer approach and the deep experience of its team of DDR drug developers. The company’s clinical-stage candidates, ATR inhibitor alnodesertib and DNA Polymerase theta (Polθ) inhibitor ART6043, as well as its pre-clinical programs, including DDRi-ADCs, are designed with differentiated pharmaceutical properties and novel biological approaches to precisely eliminate a cancer cell’s remaining survival mechanisms. Artios’ mission is to develop new classes of medicines that exploit DDR pathways with the aim of improving outcomes for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.

Visit our website at www.artios.com for more information about the company.

For more information, please contact:

Trophic Communications

Jacob Verghese or Verena Schossmann

Tel: +49 151 7441 6179

Email: artios@trophic.eu

i Artios Pharma Reports Differentiated Clinical Activity in STELLA Phase 1/2a Study for Lead Program ART0380







