ITM and TerThera Sign Supply Agreement for Medical Radioisotope Terbium-161

Garching / Munich, Germany, and Breda, the Netherlands, September 24, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, and TerThera BV, a leading provider of GMP-grade Terbium-161, today announced a supply agreement for non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) Terbium-161 (Tb-161), a novel medical radioisotope with distinct chemical properties and emerging potential in radiopharmaceutical therapy. Under the terms of the agreement, TerThera will supply Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant n.c.a. Tb-161 to ITM to support the development of its Terbium-based pipeline candidates, complementing ITM’s established manufacturing capabilities in cooperation with the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI).



“Driving innovation across isotopes, targeting molecules and cancer indications keeps ITM at the forefront of the rapidly evolving radiopharmaceutical industry,” said Dr. Andrew Cavey, CEO of ITM. “We see strong potential in Terbium-161 as a critical new isotope for targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, and our partnership with TerThera will allow us to advance its use in our pipeline. With supply of Terbium-161, we are well-positioned to harness its radiation properties to deliver meaningful advances for people living with cancer.”



Currently, Tb-161-based radiopharmaceuticals are being clinically investigated for various types of cancers. Tb-161 is gaining attention in the radiopharmaceutical field for its unique emission profile. Like Lu-177, it emits medium-range beta particles and has a similar half-life. However, Tb-161 also emits low-energy Auger and internal conversion electrons, delivering highly localized radiation that can effectively target isolated cancer cells and micro-metastases with minimal off-target effects.



“As industry interest in Terbium-161 grows, a safe and sustainable supply of this radionuclide is crucial to support the development of new treatment options and strategies and we see this as our core mission,” added Philippe van Overeem, CEO of TerThera. “ITM is a true innovator in the dynamic radiopharmaceutical field and we look forward to supplying them with our GMP-grade Terbium-161 as they advance their pipeline candidates and make progress in bringing the benefit of this valuable isotope to patients.”

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply of medical radioisotopes. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple Phase 3 studies, combining the company’s high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com



About TerThera

TerThera is a radionuclide production-focused company based in The Netherlands. The founders and staff of TerThera have decades of experience in the nuclear medicine industry and are highly dedicated to bringing the innovative radionuclide Terbium-161 (Tb-161) to the clinic. TerThera is building a global platform including GMP production facilities in Europe, USA and Asia to meet the growing demand for radionuclides in RLT.

