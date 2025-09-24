Prefabricated House Market Report 2025 | Eco-Friendly and Energy-Efficient Trends Drive Prefabricated House Market Towards $189.96 Billion by 2029

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated House Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The prefabricated house market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $132.74 billion in 2024 to $142.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to rapid urban population increases, a rising demand for affordable housing, a growing number of single-person households, an expanding need for temporary or emergency housing, and heightened demand in remote and rural areas.



The prefabricated house market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $189.96 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The projected growth in the forecast period is driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient housing, greater use of sustainable building materials, a reduced carbon footprint in prefabricated construction, support for green building certifications, and the integration of solar panels and renewable energy systems. Key trends expected in the forecast period include the adoption of building information modeling, incorporation of smart home technologies, advancements in 3D printing for modular components, enhancements in transportation and logistics, and increased automation in factory production.





The increasing focus on sustainable construction practices is anticipated to drive the growth of the prefabricated house market in the coming years. Sustainable construction involves building and managing structures in ways that reduce environmental harm, conserve resources, and support long-term ecological balance. This trend is gaining momentum due to growing environmental concerns, as it helps lower carbon emissions and reduce the ecological impact of buildings. Prefabricated houses support these practices by reducing material waste through precise manufacturing in controlled environments. They also cut down on-site pollution and energy use, resulting in a smaller carbon footprint. For example, in April 2024, Saint-Gobain S.A., a France-based construction materials company, reported that 85% of professionals surveyed are engaged in sustainable construction, and 92% are expected to be involved within five years. Additionally, 51% have undergone sustainable construction training, a six-point rise from the 2023 barometer. As a result, the increasing focus on sustainability is propelling the growth of the prefabricated house market.



Leading companies in the prefabricated house market are developing innovative products such as prefabricated tiny homes to provide flexibility for homeowners who prioritize mobility and evolving lifestyles. These compact units are built in factories and transported to their final location for quick and easy installation. For instance, in July 2024, Continental AG, a Germany-based mobility solutions provider, introduced ContiHome, a prefabricated tiny house. Covering 30 square meters, this one-and-a-half-story structure features smart technology and sustainable materials, offering an energy-efficient and customizable living space. Designed for eco-conscious and mobile users, it uses modular construction, enabling easy relocation and expansion based on user preferences. This innovation meets the rising demand for affordable, mobile, and eco-friendly housing options.



In September 2024, ATCO Structures and Logistics Ltd., a Canadian modular construction firm, acquired NRB Limited for $40 million. This acquisition enhances ATCO's ability to offer permanent modular building solutions by integrating NRB Limited's specialized knowledge and expanding its footprint across North America. NRB Limited is a Canadian company specializing in modular and prefabricated building solutions.



Major players in the prefabricated house market are Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Seikisui House Ltd., Cemex S.A.B DE C.V., Laing O'Rourke Co., Atco Ltd., Yahgee Modular House Co. Ltd., Champion Home Builders Inc., Cavco Industries Inc., Butler Manufacturing Company, Astron Buildings S.A., Red Sea Housing Services Co. Ltd., Kirby Building Systems LLC, Skyline Champion Corporation, Bien-Zenker GmbH, Hanse Haus GmbH & Co., Huf?Haus GmbH & Co. KG, Modern Prefab Systems Pvt. Ltd, Par-Kut International Inc., ALHO Systembau AG, United Partition Systems Inc.



