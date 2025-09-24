Semiconductor Manufacturing Material Industry Research 2025: IoT Connectivity and Automotive Semiconductor Demand Drive Expansion - Global Market Trends and Forecasts 2020-2030

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Manufacturing Material Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Semiconductor Manufacturing Material Market is expected to grow from USD 71.890 billion in 2025 to USD 88.749 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.30%.



The semiconductor manufacturing material market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the shift toward flexible substrates like plastic and paper, enabled by advancements in materials and fabrication techniques. This transition supports the development of innovative devices such as light-emitting diodes, solar cells, and transistors, meeting the rising demand for miniaturized, high-performance components.

The market is propelled by increasing needs from consumer electronics, automotive, and emerging technology sectors, alongside substantial investments in research and development, particularly in the United States.

Market Drivers

The primary driver is the growing demand from end-user industries, particularly consumer electronics and automotive, fueled by the adoption of advanced technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI). These technologies require sophisticated semiconductor materials to produce faster, smaller, and more efficient components.

The integration of IoT technologies, such as NB-IoT and Cat-M, further accelerates demand for materials that support wide-area connectivity. Additionally, the automotive sector's reliance on semiconductors for electric vehicles and smart systems amplifies the need for advanced manufacturing materials, driving market expansion.

Geographical Outlook

North America, particularly the United States, is a key growth hub for the semiconductor manufacturing material market. The U.S. market is driven by robust demand for high-performance semiconductors to support emerging technologies like 5G, AI, and electric vehicles. Government initiatives, such as the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, have bolstered domestic production through financial incentives, encouraging both public and private sector investments.

For instance, in September 2023, the U.S. National Science Foundation announced a USD 45.6 million investment under the Future of Semiconductors (FuSe) program, in collaboration with corporations like Ericsson, IBM, Intel, and Samsung, to advance semiconductor technology, manufacturing, and workforce development. Canada also contributes to regional growth, with a thriving technology sector and a focus on sustainable production practices.

Research and Development

Continuous innovation in the U.S. strengthens its market leadership, with leading semiconductor companies and research institutions driving advancements in materials, manufacturing processes, and chip designs. These efforts are critical for meeting the performance demands of next-generation technologies.

Challenges

Despite the positive outlook, challenges such as supply chain constraints and the complexity of developing sustainable, high-performance materials persist. The market must address these issues to meet the growing demand for advanced semiconductors while maintaining cost-effectiveness and environmental responsibility.



The semiconductor manufacturing material market is poised for robust growth, driven by demand for advanced technologies, significant R&D investments, and supportive government policies, particularly in the U.S. The shift toward flexible substrates and the need for high-performance materials for IoT, 5G, and AI applications are key catalysts.

North America, led by the U.S., remains at the forefront due to its innovation ecosystem and policy support. Continued focus on R&D and sustainable practices will be essential to sustain growth and address industry challenges, ensuring the market's critical role in technological and economic progress.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2020 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $71.89 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $88.75 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

SUMCO Corporation

BASF SE

JSR Corporation

Linde plc

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Indium Corporation

Semiconductor Manufacturing Material Market Segmentation:

By Material Type

Wafer/Substrate Materials

Photoresists & Ancillary Materials

Chemical Materials

Specialty Gases

Metals & Alloys

Dielectric & Insulating Materials

Packaging Materials

By Application

Front-End of Line (FEOL)

Back-End of Line (BEOL)

Packaging

Assembly & Testing

By End-User

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Industrial Automation

Telecommunications

Healthcare & Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure

Others

By Geography

Americas

Europe, Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific

