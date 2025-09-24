Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Industry Report 2025-2030: American Fiberglass Rebar, Mitsubishi Chemical, SGL Carbon and DowAksa Lead Growth in Transportation, Construction and Aerospace

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Composites Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites market is expected to grow from USD 105.216 billion in 2025 to USD 137.657 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.52%.



The global fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites market is experiencing steady growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength materials in construction, transportation, and aerospace industries. FRP composites, made from fibers like carbon, glass, or aramid combined with polymer matrices, offer superior strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, and design flexibility.

The market is propelled by the expansion of electric vehicles (EVs), infrastructure development, and advancements in sustainable composite manufacturing. North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is poised for rapid growth. High production costs and technical complexities remain key challenges.



Market Drivers

Demand in Transportation



The transportation sector, encompassing automotive, aerospace, and maritime applications, is a primary driver of the FRP composites market. In automotive, FRP composites are used for body panels, structural components, and interiors, enhancing fuel efficiency and safety due to their lightweight and strong properties, which are 25% lighter and stronger than steel.

The rapid growth of the EV market further boosts demand, as FRP composites reduce drivetrain weight, extending battery range and improving mechanical and electrical performance. In aerospace, FRP composites are critical for components like wings and fuselages, driven by the need for fuel-efficient, low-emission aircraft.



Infrastructure Development



The construction industry significantly contributes to market growth, with FRP composites used as alternatives to steel for building reinforcements, offering rust resistance and durability. Increasing global investments in infrastructure, such as highways, bridges, and airports, drive demand for FRP composites due to their high strength-to-weight ratio and ease of installation. These materials are particularly valued for retrofitting and strengthening aging infrastructure, supporting long-term structural integrity.



Sustainability and Innovation



The shift toward sustainable composites, including recyclable and bio-based materials, aligns with environmental regulations and reduces carbon footprints. Innovations like composite additive manufacturing and automation enhance production efficiency, enabling complex geometries and scalability. Smart composites with structural health monitoring capabilities are gaining traction in aerospace and infrastructure, supporting real-time performance tracking and predictive maintenance.



Market Restraints



High production costs of FRP composites, driven by expensive raw materials and complex manufacturing processes, limit adoption, particularly in cost-sensitive markets. The need for specialized equipment and skilled labor further increases costs, posing barriers for smaller manufacturers. Additionally, competition from traditional materials like steel and aluminum, which are often more cost-effective, may hinder market growth. Addressing these challenges through cost optimization and scalable production techniques will be critical for sustained expansion.



Market Segmentation

By End-User Industry



The market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, construction, marine, and others. The automotive segment is expected to grow significantly, driven by the demand for lightweight materials in EVs and conventional vehicles. Aerospace is a key consumer, leveraging FRP composites for fuel-efficient aircraft components. Construction also holds a substantial share, driven by infrastructure projects and retrofitting applications.



By Geography



The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates, driven by its aerospace industry's need for lightweight materials and significant infrastructure investments. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly, fueled by expanding automotive production and infrastructure development in countries like China and India. Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are also poised for growth, supported by increasing adoption of advanced materials.



Key Industry Players



Major players include American Fiberglass Rebar, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, DowAksa, and Engineered Composites Ltd. These companies focus on sustainability, innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions.



The FRP composites market is set for steady growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by demand in transportation, construction, and aerospace, alongside a focus on sustainability and innovation. Despite challenges from high costs and competition, the market's outlook remains positive, particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific. Industry players must prioritize cost-effective production and advanced technologies to capitalize on the growing demand for high-performance, lightweight composites.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $105.22 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $137.66 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

