$11.732 Bn Soy Protein Market Trends and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Soy Protein Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Soy Protein Market is expected to grow from USD 11.732 billion in 2025 to USD 15.875 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.24%

The global soy protein market is poised for growth, driven by health-conscious consumers and the rising popularity of vegan diets. However, challenges such as competition from animal-based proteins and demand for soy-free alternatives may temper expansion in certain segments.

Industry players are expected to focus on product innovation, such as improving taste and texture, and expanding applications in plant-based foods to capitalize on emerging opportunities. The market's trajectory will depend on balancing consumer preferences with sustainable and innovative product offerings.



Market Drivers

Rising Health Awareness and High-Protein Diets : Increasing consumer focus on health and wellness is a primary driver of the soy protein market. The recognition of protein's role in supporting muscle development, weight management, and overall nutrition has fueled demand for soy protein as a versatile, plant-based protein source. This trend aligns with a growing preference for nutrient-dense foods, particularly among health-conscious consumers seeking sustainable dietary options.

: Increasing consumer focus on health and wellness is a primary driver of the soy protein market. The recognition of protein's role in supporting muscle development, weight management, and overall nutrition has fueled demand for soy protein as a versatile, plant-based protein source. This trend aligns with a growing preference for nutrient-dense foods, particularly among health-conscious consumers seeking sustainable dietary options. Growing Interest in Vegan Diets: The shift toward veganism and plant-based diets has significantly boosted the soy protein market. Consumers are increasingly adopting vegan lifestyles for ethical, environmental, and health reasons, creating opportunities for soy protein as a high-quality, plant-based protein alternative. Its versatility in applications, from meat substitutes to dairy alternatives, positions it as a staple in vegan product formulations.

Market Restraints

Preference for Animal-Based Protein : Despite the rise in veganism, a significant portion of consumers continues to prefer animal-based proteins, such as whey or casein, due to familiarity, taste preferences, or perceived nutritional superiority. This preference poses a challenge to the widespread adoption of soy protein, particularly in markets where animal-derived proteins dominate.

: Despite the rise in veganism, a significant portion of consumers continues to prefer animal-based proteins, such as whey or casein, due to familiarity, taste preferences, or perceived nutritional superiority. This preference poses a challenge to the widespread adoption of soy protein, particularly in markets where animal-derived proteins dominate. Demand for Soy-Free Products: Some consumers actively seek soy-free products due to concerns about allergies, sensitivities, or negative perceptions of soy related to processing or genetic modification. This trend limits the market potential for soy protein in certain demographics and product categories, as manufacturers cater to soy-free preferences with alternative proteins like pea or rice protein.

Major Players

Archer Daniels Midland Company : A major supplier of soy protein ingredients, focusing on sustainable sourcing and product innovation.

: A major supplier of soy protein ingredients, focusing on sustainable sourcing and product innovation. Cargill Incorporated : A global leader in food ingredients, offering a wide range of soy protein products for food and beverage applications.

: A global leader in food ingredients, offering a wide range of soy protein products for food and beverage applications. NOW Foods : Known for its health-focused soy protein supplements, catering to the growing demand for plant-based nutrition.

: Known for its health-focused soy protein supplements, catering to the growing demand for plant-based nutrition. Burcon : Specializes in developing high-purity soy protein isolates for various applications.

: Specializes in developing high-purity soy protein isolates for various applications. Wilmar International Ltd. : A key player in the Asian market, leveraging its supply chain to expand soy protein offerings.

: A key player in the Asian market, leveraging its supply chain to expand soy protein offerings. CHS Inc. : Focuses on agricultural supply chains, including soy protein production for food and feed.

: Focuses on agricultural supply chains, including soy protein production for food and feed. Kerry Inc.: Provides innovative soy protein solutions for functional and nutritional applications.

Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2020 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.73 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.87 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Ag Processing Inc.

International Flavors & Fragrances

NOW Foods

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Wilmar International Ltd.

CHS Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.

Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Gushen Biological Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Devansoy Inc.

Market Segments

By Type

Soy Protein Isolate

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Flour

Others

By Application

Food and Beverages

Infant Nutrition

Dairy Products

Animal feed

Nutraceuticals

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1kbni

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment