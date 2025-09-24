Nanjing: Drawing Lessons from History to Spread Peace

NANJING, China, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 25, a thematic exhibition titled "World Memory Peaceful Vision" initiated by the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders, will open in Athens, Greece, marking the first historical dialogue between these ancient cities.

As China's first city recognized as an "International City of Peace," Nanjing has consistently promoted the values of peace and facilitated international dialogue through concrete actions. Since the "Documents of the Nanjing Massacre" were inscribed on the UNESCO Memory of the World Register ten years ago, the city has continually explored innovative ways to integrate historical truth with peace education.

In 2019, to commemorate Bernhard Arp Sindberg's heroic protection of tens of thousands of refugees during the Nanjing Massacre, Nanjing traveled to Denmark to hold a statue unveiling ceremony and a thematic exhibition. By infusing traditional Eastern craftsmanship into city gifts and adopting a spirit of co-creation, Nanjing and Denmark strengthened their bond of peace—an initiative highly praised by the Queen of Denmark, reflecting the warmth of Nanjing's contribution to international dialogue.

In collaboration with UNESCO, Nanjing has advanced peace dissemination through youth engagement. The Nanjing Peace Forum, held three times consecutively, brought together experts, scholars, and young people from over 40 countries and regions to discuss pathways to sustainable peace. The global "Design for Peace" initiative gathered more than 160 students, including Harvard University and Politecnico di Milano, for the "Hongshan International Practice Camp." Through cross-disciplinary storytelling, they promoted the harmony between humans and nature. This project was recognized as a practical model in the "New Nature Economy Pilot Zone" at the Davos Forum.

The Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders employs multi-platform and multi-format content strategies to help historical memory transcend national boundaries. Each year on the National Memorial Day for Nanjing Massacre Victims, events such as the Candlelight Vigil and International Peace Assembly resonate at home and abroad. To date, the hall has collected over 106,000 historical items, with a growing number of donations from international friends and overseas Chinese, including Historical evidence such as The Diaries of John Rabe and John Magee films, providing invaluable resources for historical research and peace education.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The photo exhibition "Remembering History, Shaping the Future," opened in Belarus, displayed 70 precious historical and contemporary images highlighting the Chinese nation's contributions to the World Anti-Fascist War, enhancing global awareness of the historical facts of the Nanjing Massacre. On its overseas social media "Nanjing Memorial," the Memorial Hall features series such as "This Day in WWII" and "Peace Ambassadors", using video posters, quizzes, interactive formats to convey historical and peace-related messages to the international community.

Additionally, apart from the "Multilingual Digital Platform for the Dissemination of Historical Materials on the Nanjing Massacre" initiated and built by the Memorial Hall, Nanjing formed the Zijin Grass International Volunteer Service Team for Peace. Active participation in international academic exchanges on peace, along with the publication of works such as Journey of Peace and the International Cities of Peace Series, has continuously strengthened China's voice in the global discourse on peace.

From historical trauma to a vision of peace, Nanjing has taken practical steps to safeguard humanity's shared historical memory, turning it into a force that fosters dialogue, promotes reconciliation, and inspires future generations.

Source: Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders