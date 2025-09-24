Intelligent Pigging Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2025: Dacon, SGS, Rosen, Intertek, GE and NDT Global Drive Innovation in Advanced Pipeline Inspection Solutions

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Pigging Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The intelligent pigging market is expected to grow from USD 800.019 million in 2025 to USD 1.03 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.19%.



The global intelligent pigging market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the increasing need for pipeline inspection to ensure safe and efficient transportation of oil, gas, and other resources. Intelligent pigging involves deploying smart devices within pipelines to collect critical data for scheduling maintenance while maintaining operational continuity.

The market is propelled by the expansion of the global oil and gas industry, stringent government regulations mandating pipeline inspections, and growing urbanization, which drives the construction of fuel and sewage pipelines. Despite challenges such as high implementation costs and technical complexities, the market is poised for significant expansion, particularly in regions with substantial oil and gas activities and rapid infrastructure development.



Key Growth Drivers

Rising Government Regulations



Stringent government regulations worldwide are a major driver of the intelligent pigging market. Regulatory bodies are increasingly mandating regular pipeline inspections to ensure safety, prevent leaks, and mitigate environmental risks. These requirements compel pipeline operators to adopt intelligent pigging solutions to monitor pipeline integrity, detect corrosion, and identify defects, thereby boosting market demand as compliance becomes a priority across industries.



Growing Oil and Gas Industry



The global oil and gas sector's expansion is significantly driving the intelligent pigging market. The increasing number of refineries and oil exploration activities necessitates frequent pipeline inspections to ensure operational efficiency and safety. As international trade in oil and gas grows, the demand for reliable pipeline monitoring solutions like intelligent pigging rises, supporting market growth by ensuring uninterrupted resource transportation.



Urbanization and Infrastructure Development



Rapid urbanization is fueling the construction of fuel stations and sewage pipelines, particularly in developing regions. This infrastructure growth increases the need for intelligent pigging to maintain pipeline integrity and functionality. The expansion of urban areas and associated pipeline networks creates new opportunities for market growth, as operators seek advanced inspection technologies to manage complex systems.



Market Segmentation

By Technology



The intelligent pigging market is segmented by technology, with magnetic flux leakage (MFL) expected to hold a significant share. MFL's versatility in inspecting both gas and liquid pipelines makes it a preferred choice for operators, driving its adoption across various applications and contributing to market expansion.



By Geography



The market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. North America is projected to grow rapidly, driven by increasing oil exploration activities in the United States, which demand robust pipeline inspection solutions. The Middle East and Africa hold a significant share due to extensive oil fields and growing trade in oil-producing countries. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit strong growth, fueled by rising investments in pipeline infrastructure and urbanization in countries like India and China.



Competitive Landscape



Key players, including Dacon Inspection Technologies, SGS SA, Rosen Group, Intertek Group plc, General Electric, Quest Integrity, NDT Global Corporate Limited, TD Williamson, Inc., and Romstar Group, drive innovation in intelligent pigging solutions. These companies focus on developing advanced technologies to enhance pipeline inspection accuracy and efficiency, strengthening their market positions.



The intelligent pigging market is set for significant growth, driven by stringent regulations, the expanding oil and gas industry, and rapid urbanization. North America and the Middle East and Africa lead in market share, while Asia-Pacific shows strong growth potential. Despite challenges like high costs, the market's trajectory remains positive, supported by technological advancements and the critical role of intelligent pigging in ensuring pipeline safety and operational efficiency.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2020 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $800.02 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1030.12 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global



Business Landscape

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Policies and Regulations

Strategic Recommendations

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Dacon Services AS

SGS SA

Rosen Group

Intertek Group plc

NDT Global Corporate Limited

TD Williamson, Inc.

Romstar Group

Baker Hughes

Cokebusters Ltd.

Dexon Technology PLC

Segmentation:



By Technology

Magnetic Flux Leakage

Caliper

Ultrasonic

By Pipeline Type

Liquid

Gas

By Application

Dimensional Management

Metal Loss Detection

Leakage detection

Pipeline Mapping

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d893fw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment