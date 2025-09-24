Judge Finalizes $18.6 M Twin Hill Toxic Uniform Verdict as More Trials Loom – Balaban & Spielberger

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An Alameda County Superior Court judge has finalized an $18.6 million verdict in favor of five American Airlines flight attendants who suffered serious health complications from toxic uniforms manufactured by Twin Hill Acquisition Company Inc. This is the second winning verdict for the plaintiffs’ legal team in the ongoing toxic uniform litigation, with additional trials on the horizon.

The plaintiffs – current and former flight attendants – alleged that uniforms distributed by Twin Hill and affiliated companies were contaminated with formaldehyde, which caused debilitating dermatological, respiratory, neurologic, and allergic injuries.

This verdict in Poole et al. v. Twin Hill Acquisition Company Inc. et al. follows a previous trial named one of 2023’s “Top Verdicts” by the Los Angeles Daily Journal. In that bellwether trial, a jury found the uniforms posed an unreasonable risk of harm and awarded damages to four American Airlines flight attendants.

“Workers have the right to safe uniforms and safe working conditions,” said Daniel Balaban, lead trial counsel for the plaintiffs and co-founder of Balaban | Spielberger. “These verdicts not only bring justice to those harmed but challenge corporate practices that fail to prioritize consumer safety,” said Balaban.

The defense has maintained that the uniforms were not defective and did not cause illnesses, but the jury disagreed, awarding multimillion-dollar damages to the five plaintiffs in this latest trial.

“Our fight is not over—more trials are coming, and we’re committed to securing justice for every worker harmed by these toxic uniforms,” said Anastasia Mazzella, partner at Kabateck LLP and co-counsel on the plaintiffs’ legal team

The parties are now in the discovery process for more than 300 remaining clients and gearing up for the next round of bellwether trials.

Worn by tens of thousands of airline workers beginning in 2016, the toxic uniforms prompted widespread reports of adverse reactions shortly after their rollout. This litigation has since exposed dangerous chemical exposure levels in garments that should never have been approved for use in the airline industry.

This case is believed to be the first in which a uniform manufacturer has been held liable for chemical-related injuries, setting a powerful precedent for workplace safety, product liability, and corporate accountability.

The plaintiffs’ legal team includes attorneys Daniel Balaban, Andrew Spielberger, Kahren Harutyunyan, Vanessa Loftus-Brewer, and Jeremy D. Jass of Balaban | Spielberger , along with co-counsel Anastasia Mazzella, Brian Kabateck, and Sheri Lalehzarian of Kabateck LLP .

Case Information:

Poole et al. v. Twin Hill Acquisition Company Inc. et al.

Case No. RG17876798

Alameda County Superior Court