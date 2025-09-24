Nursing Robots Market Trends and Forecasts, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030: Aging Population and Nurse Shortages Drive Growth in Japan and North America

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nursing Robots Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Nursing Robots Market is expected to grow from USD 1.636 billion in 2025 to USD 3.621 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 17.22%



The global nursing robots market is projected to experience robust growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by the escalating global shortage of nurses, an aging population, and rising healthcare expenditures. Nursing robots, designed to assist with tasks such as patient monitoring, logistics, and companionship, are increasingly integrated into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and telehealth services.

These robots enhance efficiency, reduce staff workload, and address challenges like nurse shortages and elderly care needs. Japan is expected to be a key growth market, while North America and Europe also show significant potential. Challenges include high initial costs and resistance to adoption.



Market Drivers

Growing Geriatric Population



The expanding elderly demographic is a primary driver of the nursing robots market. With global populations aging rapidly, the demand for assistive technologies in healthcare is increasing. Nursing robots support elderly care by performing tasks like mobility assistance, vital sign monitoring, and combating loneliness through interactive companionship. Telerobots enable remote caregiving, allowing medical professionals to engage with patients over long distances, enhancing access to care. This demographic shift is creating significant opportunities for manufacturers to develop advanced robotic solutions tailored to elderly care needs.



Rising Adoption in Hospitals



Nursing robots are gaining traction in hospitals for their ability to handle repetitive and physically demanding tasks, such as delivering medical supplies, transferring patients, and monitoring vital signs. These robots alleviate the burden on nursing staff, allowing them to focus on complex care duties. In developed nations like Japan and the United States, nursing robots are integral to telerobotics and telemedicine, streamlining workflows and improving patient outcomes.



Surge in Healthcare Expenditure



Increasing healthcare spending is fueling the adoption of nursing robots, as institutions seek cost-efficient solutions to address staffing shortages and improve patient care. Nursing robots offer long-term cost savings by automating routine tasks, reducing staff burnout, and enhancing care quality. Examples include Robot Dinsow, used in Thai and Japanese hospitals for video monitoring and patient communication, and Robot Pepper, deployed in Belgian hospitals for reception and patient guidance.



Market Restraints



The nursing robots market faces challenges due to high initial costs for procurement, maintenance, and staff training, which can limit adoption in cost-sensitive regions. Resistance from healthcare workers and patients, driven by unfamiliarity or concerns about replacing human interaction, poses barriers. Additionally, safety and data privacy concerns require robust regulatory frameworks to ensure patient trust and system reliability. Addressing these challenges through affordable innovations and education will be critical for market expansion.



Market Segmentation

By Type



The market includes assistive robots, telerobots, and companion robots. Assistive robots dominate, handling tasks like patient lifting and logistics, while telerobots are growing in telehealth applications. Companion robots, like Paro, focus on elderly engagement and emotional support.



By Application



The market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, and home healthcare. Hospitals lead due to high patient volumes and staffing needs, while nursing homes are growing rapidly due to elderly care demands.



By Geography



Japan is a key growth market, driven by its aging population and government support for robotics, with a significant increase in long-term care facilities noted in 2023. North America and Europe are significant markets due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific, led by Japan and China, is expected to grow rapidly.



The nursing robots market is set for robust growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by an aging population, nurse shortages, and rising healthcare expenditures. Innovations like RelayRx and robots like Dinsow and Pepper highlight the transformative potential of robotics in healthcare. Despite challenges like high costs and adoption barriers, the market's outlook is positive, particularly in Japan and North America. Industry players must focus on cost-effective, user-friendly solutions to capitalize on the growing demand for nursing robots in addressing global healthcare challenges.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2020 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.64 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.62 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.2% Regions Covered Global



Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, Key Developments)

Diligent Robotics

Softbank Robotics Corp.

Aethon Inc.

RIKEN-SRK

Toyota Motor Corporation

PARO Robots U.S., Inc

Hanson Robotics

Fraunhofer IPA

Hitachi, Ltd

Fujisoft Inc.

Segmentation:

By End-User

Hospitals

Research institutes

Independent home care

Rehabilitation Centers

By Population Split

Geriatric population

Disabled population

Bariatric population

By Application

Patient Monitoring and Assistance

Mobility and Transfer Support

Medication Delivery and Management

Rehabilitation and Therapy Support

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/etlhc3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment