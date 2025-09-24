Lab Automation Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, with Profiles of Abbott, Anton Paar, ERWEKA, Leuze, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Pall, PerkinElmer, Roche Diagnostics, SYSTAG & More

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab Automation Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Stage of Automation, Type of Instrument, Application, End-user and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lab automation market is estimated to grow from USD 6.5 billion in 2025 to USD 16 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, to 2035.

Laboratory automation has been one of the most significant developments in diagnostic laboratory sciences in recent years. The purpose of laboratory automation, which began in the 1950s, is to reduce human error and turnaround time for laboratory testing. It is worth highlighting that human error accounts for approximately 30% to 86% of all pre-analytical mistakes among all laboratory processes. As a result, the implementation of robots in place of humans can effectively and immediately eliminate this significant amount of inaccuracy. Over the years, lab automation has garnered significant interest from researchers as well as from industry players, owing to the potential of machines to replace manual operations in every field of research and technology. This is because automation enhances process quality, eliminates human error and variability, and eventually makes operations more cost-effective, efficient, and quick.

Furthermore, given the rate at which the concept of lab automation has evolved over the last decade, new technologies in this domain have demonstrated enormous potential. In fact, many lab managers are exploring the field of mobile robots as a means to streamline repetitive tasks and enhance efficiency. A robotic lab assistant that can independently transport and handle materials in the lab has been conceptualized by many scientists.

Lab automation devices, such as automated liquid handling systems, have several advantages, including the ability to simplify sample preparation while maintaining consistent high accuracy and allowing labs to free up manual labor and run more samples along with maintaining reproducibility. In addition, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) lower down the variable cost of operations by eliminating the need for manual labor for tasks such as picking, storing, assembly and inventory replenishment. Consequently, owing to the growing research efforts, development of advanced instrumentations, and efforts of various stakeholders, this segment of industry is likely to witness noteworthy growth in the foreseen future.

Lab Automation Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the lab automation market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

More than 90% of the lab automation system manufacturers are focusing on pre-analytical stage-based instruments; of these, ALHS and AAS have been more widely adopted by pharma and biotech companies.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge, companies are actively enhancing their existing capabilities to strengthen their respective product portfolios and drive compliance to evolving industry benchmarks.

The partnership activity has increased at a CAGR of around 25%; in fact, the maximum deals related to lab automation have been inked in the last three years.

More than 6,200 patents related to lab automation have been filed / granted recently, highlighting the growing interest of stakeholders in scalable and configurable lab automation systems.

Majority of the lab automation software providers are headquartered in North America; more than 55% of the market is captured by small players.

The increasing adoption of lab automation in the healthcare industry is anticipated to create profitable business opportunities for lab automation software providers.

The market is estimated to grow at an annualized rate of 9.4%; the opportunity is likely to be well distributed across various types of instruments, geographical regions, stages of automation and end-users.

Example Players in the Lab Automation Market Include

Abbott

Anton Paar

BD

Beckman Coulter

ERWEKA

Leuze

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Pall Corporation

PerkinElmer

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

SYSTAG

Lyophilization Services Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the global lyophilization services market, focusing on key market segments, including stage of automation, type of instrument, application, end-user and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the global lyophilization services market, focusing on key market segments, including stage of automation, type of instrument, application, end-user and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of around 350 lab automation system manufacturers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, types of lab automation system(s), stage(s) of automation, application area(s) and end-user(s).

A comprehensive evaluation of around 350 lab automation system manufacturers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, types of lab automation system(s), stage(s) of automation, application area(s) and end-user(s). Company Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of lab automation system manufacturers, examining factors, such as company strength, product diversity and portfolio strength.

A comprehensive competitive analysis of lab automation system manufacturers, examining factors, such as company strength, product diversity and portfolio strength. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key players that are currently engaged in the development of lab automation systems across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, focusing on overview of the company, financial information (if available), product portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key players that are currently engaged in the development of lab automation systems across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World, focusing on overview of the company, financial information (if available), product portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook. Partnerships and Collaborations: An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in this domain, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of partner, type of automation instrument(s), most active players (in terms of number of partnerships) and regional distribution of partnership activity.

An insightful analysis of the deals inked by stakeholders in this domain, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of partner, type of automation instrument(s), most active players (in terms of number of partnerships) and regional distribution of partnership activity. Patent Analysis: An in-depth analysis of patents filed / granted till date related to lab automation, based on various relevant parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, type of applicant, emerging focus areas and leading players (in terms of number of patents filled / granted), leading individual assignees, benchmarking analysis and patent valuation.

An in-depth analysis of patents filed / granted till date related to lab automation, based on various relevant parameters, such as patent publication year, type of patent, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, type of applicant, emerging focus areas and leading players (in terms of number of patents filled / granted), leading individual assignees, benchmarking analysis and patent valuation. Case Study: A detailed discussion on the lab automation software providers, based on various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of software, mode(s) of deployment and end-user(s).

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Overview of Lab Automation

3.2. Historical Evolution of Lab Automation

3.3. Stages of Lab Automation

3.4. Process of Lab Automation

3.5. Advantages of Lab Automation Over Manual Handling

3.6. Challenges associated with Lab Automation

3.7. Future Perspectives

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Lab Automation System Manufacturers: Overall Market Landscape

4.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

4.1.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

4.1.5. Analysis by Type of Lab Automation System(s)

4.1.6. Analysis by Type of Automated Liquid Handler(s)

4.1.7. Analysis by Type of Automated Microplate(s)

4.1.8. Analysis by Stage(s) of Automation

4.1.9. Analysis by Application Area(s)

4.1.10. Analysis by Type of Lab Automation System(s) and Application Area(s)

4.1.11. Analysis by End-user(s)

4.1.12. Analysis by Stage(s) of Automation and End-user(s)

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.2 Methodology

5.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Very Small Companies based in North America

5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Small Companies based in North America

5.5 Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-sized Players based in North America

5.5. Competitiveness Analysis: Large Companies based in North America

5.6. Competitiveness Analysis: Very Large Companies based in North America

5.7 Competitiveness Analysis: Very Small Companies based in Europe

5.8 Competitiveness Analysis: Small Companies based in Europe

5.9. Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-sized Companies based in Europe

5.10. Competitiveness Analysis: Large Companies based in Europe

5.11. Competitiveness Analysis: Very Large Companies based in Europe

5.12. Competitiveness Analysis: Very Small Companies based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

5.13. Competitiveness Analysis: Small Companies based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

5.14. Competitiveness Analysis: Mid-sized Companies based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

5.15. Competitiveness Analysis: Large Companies based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

5.16. Competitiveness Analysis: Very Large Companies based in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

6. COMPANY PROFILES

6.1. Abbott

6.2. Anton Paar

6.3. BD

6.4. Beckman Coulter

6.5. ERWEKA

6.6. Leuze

6.7. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

6.8. Pall Corporation

6.9. PerkinElmer

6.10. Roche Diagnostics

6.11. Siemens Healthineers

6.12. SYSTAG

7. CASE STUDY: LAB AUTOMATION SOFTWARE

7.1. Lab Automation Software Providers: Overall Market Landscape

7.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.1.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.1.4. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

7.1.5. Analysis by Type of Software

7.1.6. Analysis by Mode(s) of Deployment

7.1.7. Analysis by Type of Software and Mode(s) of Deployment

7.1.8. Analysis by End-user(s)

7.1.9. Analysis by Type of Software and End-user(s)

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. Partnership Models

8.2. Lab Automation: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9. PATENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

9.2. Lab Automation: List of Patents

9.3. Analysis by Patent Publication Year

9.4. Analysis by Publication Year and Type of Patent

9.5. Analysis by Application Year

9.6. Analysis by Patent Jurisdiction

9.7. Analysis by CPC Symbols

9.8. Analysis by Type of Applicant

9.9. Word Cloud: Emerging Focus Areas

9.10. Analysis by Patent Age

9.11. Leading Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

9.12. Leading Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

9.13. Leading Individual Assignees: Analysis by Number of Patents

9.14. Patent Benchmarking: Analysis of Leading Industry Players by Patent Characterization

9.15. Patent Valuation: Methodology and Key Parameters

10. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10.1. Methodology and Key Assumptions

10.2. Global Lab Automation Market, 2023-2035

10.2.3. Lab Automation Market: Distribution by Application, 2023 and 2035

10.2.4. Lab Automation Market: Distribution by End-user, 2023 and 2035

10.2.5. Lab Automation Market: Distribution by Key Geographical Regions,2023 and 2035

11. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Africa Medical Supplies Platform

11.3. A.S.T. Biomedical

11.4. Berthold Technologies

11.5. Efevre Tech

11.6. HSE

11.7. Inheco

11.8. LabWare

11.9. SciRobotics

12. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA

13. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yyw2o5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachments