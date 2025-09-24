Global Automotive BMS Market Set for Dynamic Growth: 2025 Estimates & 2030 Projections

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Battery Management System: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for automotive battery management system (BMS) is projected to grow from $6.4 billion in 2025 to reach $13.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2025 to 2030.
Major factors in the growth of the global automotive BMS market are increasing adoption of EVs, growing focus on battery performance and safety, and the Introduction of stricter regulations and policies, which compel automakers to implement advanced BMS to ensure compliance and improve vehicle safety.
Due to consumer expectations for longer ranges for driving and reduced charging times, BMS companies are incorporating advanced technologies, including AI and machine learning (ML). These technologies enable predictive maintenance, real-time diagnostics, and intelligent energy management, enhancing battery performance and longevity.
In this report, the market for automotive battery management systems (BMS) is segmented by offering, architecture, topology, propulsion, battery type and vehicle type. The study focuses on battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs), and fuel cell EVs (FCEVs). Internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are outside the scope of the report.
The regional analysis of the automotive BMS market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (including South America, the Middle East, and Africa). The report also includes analysis of the countries where the opportunity for automotive BMS is gaining momentum.
The study also covers the competitive landscape, focusing on leading companies and their financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also discusses emerging technologies, patents, macroeconomic factors, and the impact of tariffs, including the tariffs imposed by the U.S. as well as retaliatory tariffs.
The report's tables and figures illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios, with 2024 considered as the base year. Estimates are made for 2025 and market values are forecast through 2030. All market values are nominal and in $ millions.
Report Scope
- 65 data tables and 53 additional tables
- In-depth analysis of global market for automotive battery management systems (BMS) technology
- Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2027 and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030
- Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by component (offerings), architecture type, topology, propulsion technology, battery type, vehicle type and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global value chain analysis and case studies
- Patent review, upcoming technologies and new developments in advanced BMS market
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Profiles of the leading companies, including NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices Inc., STMicroelectronics and Renesas Electronics Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|147
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$6.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$13.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview and Future Scenario
- Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors
- Automotive Components
- EV Sales Overview
- Urbanization and Infrastructure Development
- Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Global Automotive BMS Market
- China's Response
- Canada's Response
- U.K.'s Response
- Impact Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Providers
- Automotive BMS Hardware Manufacturers and Software and Service Providers
- Automotive OEMs
- End Users
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Regulations and Standards
- IEC 61508
- IEC 60068-2
- CENELEC CLC/TC 21X
- EN 62485
- UL 1974
- Case Studies
- Tata Elxsi
- Zenkins Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Sales of EVs
- Growing Focus on Battery Performance and Safety
- Introduction of New Regulations and Policies
- Restraints/Challenges
- High Implementation Cost
- Complexity in Integration and Configuration
- Opportunities
- Advanced Diagnostic and Predictive Maintenance of Batteries
- Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Technology
- Current Market Trends
- Need for Thermal Management for Battery Safety
- Focus on Battery Recycling and Sustainability
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies in the Automotive BMS Market
- Artificial Intelligence
- Wireless BMS
- Multi-model Co-estimation
- Cloud-based BMS
- Emerging Automotive BMS Applications
- Advanced Battery Monitoring
- Intelligent Battery Protection
- Battery Optimization
- Patent Analysis
- List of Key Patents in the Automotive BMS Market
- Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Global Automotive BMS Market, by Offering
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- Global Automotive BMS Market, by Architecture
- Wired
- Wireless
- Global Automotive BMS Market, by Topology
- Centralized
- Modular
- Distributed
- Global Automotive BMS Market, by Propulsion Type
- Battery EVs
- Plug-in Hybrid EVs
- Fuel Cell EVs
- Global Automotive BMS Market, by Battery Type
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- NiMH Batteries
- Lead-acid Batteries
- Global Automotive BMS Market, by Vehicle Type
- Electric Cars
- Electric Vans
- Electric Trucks
- Electric Buses
- Global Automotive BMS Market, by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Market Rankings for Leading Companies
- NXP Semiconductors
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Analog Devices Inc.
- STMicroelectronics
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Product Mapping Analysis
- Recent Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Global Automotive BMS Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Status of ESG in the Automotive BMS Industry
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG
- Successful Implementations of ESG
- Infineon Technologies AG
- STMicroelectronics
Company Profiles
- Analog Devices Inc.
- AVL
- Continental Ag
- Eatron Technologies
- Elithion Inc.
- Hella Gmbh & Co. Kgaa
- Ficosa International Sa
- Infineon Technologies Ag
- Lg Energy Solution
- NXP Semiconductors
- Rec
- Renesas Electronics Corp.
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Sensata Technologies Inc.
- Stmicroelectronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11ofkt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment