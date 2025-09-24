Global Automotive BMS Market Set for Dynamic Growth: 2025 Estimates & 2030 Projections

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Battery Management System: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for automotive battery management system (BMS) is projected to grow from $6.4 billion in 2025 to reach $13.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2025 to 2030.



Major factors in the growth of the global automotive BMS market are increasing adoption of EVs, growing focus on battery performance and safety, and the Introduction of stricter regulations and policies, which compel automakers to implement advanced BMS to ensure compliance and improve vehicle safety.



Due to consumer expectations for longer ranges for driving and reduced charging times, BMS companies are incorporating advanced technologies, including AI and machine learning (ML). These technologies enable predictive maintenance, real-time diagnostics, and intelligent energy management, enhancing battery performance and longevity.

In this report, the market for automotive battery management systems (BMS) is segmented by offering, architecture, topology, propulsion, battery type and vehicle type. The study focuses on battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs), and fuel cell EVs (FCEVs). Internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are outside the scope of the report.

The regional analysis of the automotive BMS market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (including South America, the Middle East, and Africa). The report also includes analysis of the countries where the opportunity for automotive BMS is gaining momentum.







The study also covers the competitive landscape, focusing on leading companies and their financials, product portfolios and recent developments. The report also discusses emerging technologies, patents, macroeconomic factors, and the impact of tariffs, including the tariffs imposed by the U.S. as well as retaliatory tariffs.



The report's tables and figures illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios, with 2024 considered as the base year. Estimates are made for 2025 and market values are forecast through 2030. All market values are nominal and in $ millions.



Report Scope

65 data tables and 53 additional tables

In-depth analysis of global market for automotive battery management systems (BMS) technology

Analyses of global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2027 and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030

Estimates of the market's size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis by component (offerings), architecture type, topology, propulsion technology, battery type, vehicle type and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, global value chain analysis and case studies

Patent review, upcoming technologies and new developments in advanced BMS market

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook

Profiles of the leading companies, including NXP Semiconductors, Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices Inc., STMicroelectronics and Renesas Electronics Corp.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview and Future Scenario

Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors

Automotive Components

EV Sales Overview

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Global Automotive BMS Market China's Response Canada's Response U.K.'s Response

Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Providers

Automotive BMS Hardware Manufacturers and Software and Service Providers

Automotive OEMs

End Users

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Regulations and Standards IEC 61508 IEC 60068-2 CENELEC CLC/TC 21X EN 62485 UL 1974

Case Studies Tata Elxsi Zenkins Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Sales of EVs Growing Focus on Battery Performance and Safety Introduction of New Regulations and Policies

Restraints/Challenges High Implementation Cost Complexity in Integration and Configuration

Opportunities Advanced Diagnostic and Predictive Maintenance of Batteries Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Technology

Current Market Trends Need for Thermal Management for Battery Safety Focus on Battery Recycling and Sustainability



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies in the Automotive BMS Market Artificial Intelligence Wireless BMS Multi-model Co-estimation Cloud-based BMS

Emerging Automotive BMS Applications Advanced Battery Monitoring Intelligent Battery Protection Battery Optimization

Patent Analysis

List of Key Patents in the Automotive BMS Market Findings



Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Global Automotive BMS Market, by Offering

Hardware Software Services

Global Automotive BMS Market, by Architecture

Wired Wireless

Global Automotive BMS Market, by Topology

Centralized Modular Distributed

Global Automotive BMS Market, by Propulsion Type

Battery EVs Plug-in Hybrid EVs Fuel Cell EVs

Global Automotive BMS Market, by Battery Type

Lithium-ion Batteries NiMH Batteries Lead-acid Batteries

Global Automotive BMS Market, by Vehicle Type

Electric Cars Electric Vans Electric Trucks Electric Buses

Global Automotive BMS Market, by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Market Rankings for Leading Companies NXP Semiconductors Infineon Technologies AG Analog Devices Inc. STMicroelectronics Renesas Electronics Corp.

Product Mapping Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Global Automotive BMS Market: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Status of ESG in the Automotive BMS Industry

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG

Successful Implementations of ESG Infineon Technologies AG STMicroelectronics



Company Profiles

Analog Devices Inc.

AVL

Continental Ag

Eatron Technologies

Elithion Inc.

Hella Gmbh & Co. Kgaa

Ficosa International Sa

Infineon Technologies Ag

Lg Energy Solution

NXP Semiconductors

Rec

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Sensata Technologies Inc.

Stmicroelectronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11ofkt

