Discover Dingzhou: An Eternal Gem of China

DINGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dingzhou, a city in China's Hebei Province, uniquely blends ancient charm with modern vitality. With a civilization history of over 5,000 years, it has witnessed the rise and fall of dynasties, the ebb and flow of cultures, and the continuous evolution of human civilization. Today, Dingzhou has transformed into a dynamic modern city that warmly welcomes visitors from around the world, proudly presenting its distinctive allure.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

1. Ancient Cultural Heritage

Dingzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism introduced that Dingzhou served as the capital of the Zhongshan State during the Warring States Period, the Zhongshan State in the Han Dynasties, and the Later Yan State. It later evolved into a significant political and cultural center. The city boasts nine national-level cultural heritage sites, including the Kaiyuan Temple Pagoda -- China's tallest surviving ancient brick-wood structure, the Dingzhou Examination Hall -- the best-preserved ancient imperial examination site in northern China, and the Dingzhou Confucian Temple -- one of the most well-preserved Confucian temples in northern China. Ding porcelain and kesi silk, both regarded as pinnacle cultural treasures of China, were once traded along the ancient Silk Road.

2. Modern Development

Dingzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism noted that since being designated as a province-level municipality in Hebei in 2013, Dingzhou has emerged as a model of innovation and growth. It boasts a 120-square-kilometer High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, serving as a key platform in Hebei for undertaking the relief of non-essential functions and industrial transfer from Beijing and Tianjin. The city is home to two provincial characteristic industrial clusters each valued at over 10 billion yuan, specializing in automotive parts and sporting goods respectively. It has also become a leader in hydrogen energy and high-end chemical technology.

3. International Connections

Dingzhou boasts convenient transportation and a strategic location, situated within the "Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei One-Hour Metropolitan Area." It lies within 200 kilometers of both Beijing and Tianjin, and approximately 70 kilometers from Shijiazhuang, Baoding, and Xiong'an. This seamless transport infrastructure not only facilitates the flow of people and goods but also creates significant opportunities for business collaboration and cultural exchange.

4. A Warm Invitation

Dingzhou is not only a city of historical significance, economic prosperity, and well-preserved environment, but also renowned for its genuine warmth and hospitality. Whether exploring ancient streets, savoring local cuisine, or participating in traditional festivals, visitors are welcomed with open hearts and warm smiles.

Source: Dingzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism