Over 700 German-Funded Enterprises Take Root in Suzhou as China-Germany Pragmatic Cooperation Reaches New Level

NANJING, China, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 12th Belt and Road China-Germany Economic Cooperation Dialogue was recently held in Taicang. Representatives from political and business circles of China and Germany gathered to discuss the achievements of over three decades of exchanges and cooperation between Suzhou and Germany, jointly envisioning a blueprint for future development.

From the establishment of the first German company in 1993 to 731 German-funded enterprises now operating locally, Suzhou, renowned as an "earthly paradise" and a manufacturing powerhouse, has journeyed through over 30 years of collaborative partnership with Germany. Impressive statistics highlight the robust momentum of Suzhou-Germany economic and trade ties: bilateral trade reached $13.774 billion last year and surpassed $8.164 billion in the first seven months of this year.

In Taicang, Suzhou's strategic "bridgehead" for cooperation with Germany, more than 560 German companies have settled, accounting for 10% of all German manufacturing enterprises in China. According to Mr. Christian Sommer, CEO of the German Centre Shanghai, the fact that "Taicang enjoys a positive reputation in Germany, leading many entrepreneurs to trust and select it" is a pivotal factor in Suzhou's cooperation with Germany.

Suzhou has become a preferred destination for German investment in China. By July this year, Suzhou had cumulatively utilized $3.622 billion in actual German investment. Prominent German companies such as Bosch, Siemens, and Voith have established global R&D and production bases here, with some generating annual revenues exceeding tens of billions of RMB, transforming their Suzhou plants into core hubs serving the Asia-Pacific region.

The wave of two-way investment is equally dynamic. In recent years, Suzhou enterprises have proactively "gone global" to explore opportunities, setting up 133 investment projects in Germany with Chinese contractual investment amounting to $1.76 billion. They engage in deep collaboration with German companies across various sectors, from chemical raw materials and products to power generation and supply. Furthermore, cooperation is extending into high-tech fields like new materials, new energy, artificial intelligence, and robotics applications.

Beyond economic ties, cultural integration between Suzhou and Germany is deepening. "The cheerful songs of the Beer Carnival and the melodies of the choir performances make Taicang feel like a second home for German companies," remarked Christoph Ahlhaus, President of the German Federal Association of Small and Medium-sized Businesses, during his first visit, expressing deep emotion on the Rothenburg-style German Street along Haiyundi. This street, blending Bavarian architecture with the charm of Jiangnan's water towns, epitomizes Suzhou's people-to-people exchanges with Germany. The aroma of sausages from German-brand restaurants, and promotional posters for the FC Bayern Munich partnership project make German employees feel at home. The cooperation between Germany and Suzhou has long transcended pure economics, bearing fruitful results in industrial synergy, talent cultivation, and cultural integration.

It is understood that the Belt and Road China-Germany Economic Cooperation Dialogue is a platform for communication and practical cooperation between Chinese and German political and business communities, established through inter-party exchange channels. Since 2014, the event has been held consecutively 12 times in both China and Germany. Over more than a decade, the Dialogue has become a branded forum with significant influence in both countries, playing an active role in deepening economic and trade dialogue, enhancing mutual understanding and trust, fostering mutually beneficial cooperation, and supporting regional high-quality development and high-standard opening up.

Source: The 12th Belt and Road China-Germany Economic Cooperation Dialogue