Fujian's 19th Shuxiangbamin Reading Month is around the corner

NANPING, China, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 28, the Opening Ceremony of the 19th Shuxiangbamin Reading Month and the Fujian Public Reading Promotion Conference will take place in Jianyang District, Nanping City. Hosted by the Publicity Department of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee and co-organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Nanping Municipal Committee and CPC Jianyang District Committee, etc., the activity is themed "enjoying books and embracing the future," aiming to honor traditional Chinese heritage, encourage everyone to read, and build the province into a cultural powerhouse.

On the day of the event, apart from recitation, presentation, new book launch, agreement signing, and book donation, flags will be awarded to the representatives of the "Strait Cup" Digital Publishing Skills Competition and the "Zhuzi Cup" Chinese Poetry Competition to kick off the 19th Shuxiangbamin Reading Month. An 800-m 2 book market will feature 40 publishing houses, more than 3,600 books, and 150 cultural and creative products, which are a testament to Nanping and Jianyang's efforts to nurture a book-reading atmosphere.

Jianyang, hailed as the "hub of books," was one of China's woodblock printing centers from the Song Dynasty to the early Qing Dynasty. Zhu Xi gave lectures here and founded the Kaoting School in the 12th century, which was an essential philosophy. In recent years, Jianyang has advocated traditional culture to foster a love of reading among citizens, becoming an Excellent Reading Project awarded by the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee in 2024 and an Exemplary Case of the China Young Student Reading Campaign in 2025.

Striving to create a reading vibe, Jianyang has built 48 public book bars in rural and urban areas and arranged distinctive activities in each and every facility. For example, experts guide citizens to understand the "Reflections on Things at Hand: The Neo-Confucian Anthology," a book of the Song Dynasty, at the Kaoting Academy Book Bar; culture lectures on ancient philosophy are available at the Huahai Book Bar; and tourists can interact with a virtual Zhu Xi at the Zhuzi Study. In addition, there are a documentary club, a children's story club, and a traditional Chinese enlightenment school, and many other colorful activities.

Source: CPC Jianyang District Committee