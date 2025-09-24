Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 86 Day 2 September 25; Register to live stream

MIAMI, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 86th Emerging Growth Conference on September 24 & 25, 2025.

Day 1 – Today

September 24, 2025

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:35

Introduction

Postponed:

Eshallgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHGO)

Keynote speakers: Johnny Wu, President

9:40 – 10:10

Kneat.com, Inc., (OTCQX: KSIOF) (TSX: KSI)

Keynote speaker: Edmund Ryan, CEO

Postponed:

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO)

Keynote speaker: Benjamin Bin Zhai – CEO & Executive Director

10:50 – 11:20

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group, Ltd. (OTCQB: ZAPPF)

Keynote speaker: David McIntyre, CEO

11:25 – 11:55

BluSky AI Inc. (OTCID: BSAI)

Keynote speaker: Trent D’Ambrosio, Founder, CEO, and Dan Gray, COO

12:00 – 12:30

U.S. Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: USEG)

Keynote speaker: Ryan Smith, President, CEO & Director

12:35 – 1:05

Stallion Uranium Corp. (OTCQB: STLNF) (TSXV: STUD)

Keynote speaker: Darren Slugoski, VP Exploration

1:10 – 1:40

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ: BANL)

Keynote speaker: Dr. Teck Lim CHIA, William, Chairman and Chief Executive, and Ms. Venus Zhao, IR & PR Director

1:45 – 2:15

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)

Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President / CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

2:20 – 2:50

Cloaked Therapeutics, LLC.

Keynote speakers: James McChesney & Lisa McChesney Harris, President / CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Vizsla Royalties Corp. (TSXV: VROY) (OTCQB: VROYF)

Keynote speaker: Michael N. Pettingell, President and CEO

Postponed:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM)

Keynote speaker: Jason Awe, PhD, MBA, Corporate Communications & IR

3:40 – 3:50

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI

Keynote speaker: Joseph Davy, Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO

3:55 – 4:05

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG)

Keynote speaker: Shan-Nen Bong, CFO

4:10 – 4:20

Eloro Resources, Ltd. (OTCQX: ELRRF) (TSX: ELO)

Keynote speakers: Chris Holden, VP Corporate Development

4:25 – 4:35

Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)

Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, & Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

_______________________________________________________________

Day 2 – Tomorrow

September 25, 2025

8:45

Virtual Lobby opens.

Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click “Already registered” and enter your email.

9:00

Introduction

9:05 – 9:35

SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC)

Keynote speaker: Yuya Yoshida, Executive Vice President & CFO

10:15 – 10:45

Autris (OTCID: AUTR)

Keynote speakers: Don Morrison, CFO, & Dan Patrick, CEO

10:50 – 11:20

First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF)

Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

11:25 – 11:55

Tivic Health Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TIVC)

Keynote speaker: Jennifer Ernst, Co-Founder, CEO

12:00 – 12:30

Questcorp Mining, Inc. (OTCQB: QQCMF) (CSE: QQQ)

Keynote speaker: Saf Dhillon – CEO, President & Director

12:35 – 1:05

iMetal Resources, Inc. (OTCQB: IMRFF) (TSXV: IMR)

Keynote speaker: Saf Dhillon – CEO, President & Director

1:10 – 1:40

StrikePoint Gold, Inc.'s (OTCQB: STKXF) (TSXV: SKP)

Keynote speaker: Michael Gregory Allen, CEO, President & Director

1:45 – 2:15

Vivani Medical, (NASDAQ: VANI)

Keynote speaker: Adam Mendelsohn PHD, CEO

2:20 – 2:50

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: LCTC)

Keynote speaker: Wayne Willkomm, President / CEO

2:55 – 3:05

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX)

Keynote speaker: Lisa A. Conte, Founder, CEO, President & Director

3:10 – 3:20

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX)

Keynote speaker: Mark D. Gordon, Chairman & CEO

3:25 – 3:35

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (OTCQX: MDNAF) (TSX: MDNA)

Keynote speaker: Fahar Merchant, President and CEO

3:40 – 3:50

Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (NYSE: SRFM)

Keynote speakers: Deanna White, CEO and Oliver Reeves, CFO

3:55 – 4:05

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)

Keynote speakers: David Dodd, Chairman, President / CEO

4:10 – 4:40

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: SIGY)

Keynote speaker: James Allen Joyce, CEO

