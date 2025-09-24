EFS Media Technology Inc. Focuses on a Low-Carbon Future, Global Partner Network to Drive Urban Transportation Transformation

Denver, Colorado, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of rapid global urbanization and the growing challenges of climate change, the sustainable transformation of the transportation sector has become a focal point for governments and society alike. Today, EFS Media Technology Inc. announced that it will further advance the implementation of low-carbon transportation solutions by strengthening its global partner network and leveraging technological innovation, helping major cities achieve goals in green mobility and carbon reduction.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the United States, EFS Media Technology Inc. has always adhered to its core strategy of “low-carbon, intelligent, and sustainable.” The company is dedicated to reshaping urban transportation systems through shared bicycles and smart technologies. Over the years, it has expanded operations to more than 30 countries, working with governments, urban planners, and local partners to turn sustainable mobility from vision into reality.

“Urban transportation not only affects residents’ daily commuting efficiency but also has a direct impact on air quality and global climate change,” said the CEO of EFS at the press conference. “Our goal is to expand low-carbon mobility models from pilot demonstrations to broad adoption. Through our global partner network and technological innovation, we aim to help more cities move faster and more steadily along the path of green transformation.”





The company’s newly announced strategic priorities include three areas:

Promoting the adoption of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, thereby increasing the share of renewable energy in transportation systems;

Leveraging artificial intelligence and big data for real-time traffic monitoring and smart scheduling, reducing energy waste and road congestion;

Expanding shared mobility solutions in emerging markets, easing urban traffic pressure while creating new employment opportunities.

Industry analysts note that carbon emissions from the transportation sector remain a significant share of global greenhouse gas output. Therefore, scalable low-carbon transportation solutions will play a profound role in shaping urban development and energy structures over the next decade. By establishing long-term partnerships with governments and leading enterprises worldwide, EFS Media Technology Inc. is well-positioned to gain a competitive edge in the global race for green transportation transformation.

A notable initiative is the company’s plan to launch a “Zero-Carbon Transportation Corridor” pilot project by 2026, selecting several international transport hub cities as demonstration sites. The project will integrate electric vehicles, smart mobility platforms, and renewable energy systems to achieve a fully low-carbon operational chain. EFS expects this model to be replicated and scaled across more cities, creating a sustainable industry benchmark.

“The future of low-carbon transportation is not a distant vision but a reality being realized step by step through collaboration and innovation,” added EFS’s Head of Strategy. “We believe that as our partner network continues to grow, EFS will play an even greater role in advancing the global low-carbon future.”

As nations accelerate the implementation of climate policies, EFS Media Technology Inc.’s strategic initiatives align closely with industry trends and policy directions. The company announced that it will continue to increase investment in R&D, market expansion, and international cooperation over the next three years, further strengthening its leadership position in the global low-carbon transportation transition.