Hash Hedge and Walbi launch the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT): the first global trading series with a live human vs AI final in Dubai





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hash Hedge , an international proprietary trading firm providing traders with capital to manage, together with AI trading platform Walbi , announced the launch of the World Series of Crypto Trading (WSCT) — the first ever global series for traders, set to culminate in a live offline final in Dubai.

A New Global Stage for Traders

The WSCT is designed as a true world-class competition:

all participants start under equal conditions,

by October 20, 8 finalists will be determined,

all finalists will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai, including flights, accommodation, and transfers.



The grand final will take place October 28–29 in Dubai, during Blockchain Life 2025, one of the largest blockchain conferences in the world, where thousands of attendees will witness trading battles live.

Human vs AI: A World First

For the first time in history, human traders will compete not only against each other but also against artificial intelligence.

Tournament technology partner Walbi will introduce three AI-driven strategies trading in real time — making WSCT the first-ever event where algorithms face off against traders in front of a live audience.

Walbi is already being called the “ChatGPT of trading”, and its debut in WSCT will showcase how AI and humans compare when put under the same market conditions.

The Prize

The champion will receive the WSCT bracelet — a symbol of greatness and legacy — along with a cash prize and a Hash Hedge funded account to manage, equal to the combined profits of all finalists.





Why It Matters

The World Series of Crypto Trading is more than a competition — it’s the birth of a new tradition.

Just as poker tournaments once created global stars and household names, WSCT is set to crown the first legends of the rapidly growing world of crypto trading.

About Hash Hedge

Hash Hedge is a global proprietary trading company that gives traders institutional-level capital to manage. Hash Hedge helps professional and aspiring traders reach their full potential by pushing the limits of trading technology. The company focuses on innovation, transparency and performance.

About Walbi

Walbi is a next-generation AI trading platform, often described as “the ChatGPT of trading.” By developing cutting-edge strategies powered by artificial intelligence, Walbi is redefining how individuals and institutions interact with financial markets.

Learn more and register: https://wsct.com/

Contact:

Walbi PR team

marketing@walbi.com

Hash Hedge PR team

marketing@hashhedge.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Walbi. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/217e7eb0-59fe-4ca7-8393-ec83b301c503

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/259dd740-fbac-41a0-abf6-71b60ddbdb37