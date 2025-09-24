Christel House Expands to Two Countries, Selected as Clinton Global Initiative Commitment Maker

Indianapolis, IN, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christel House International, a global nonprofit transforming lives through its 18-year education model, plans to expand to Nepal and Colombia and serve 2,300 more students annually by 2044. Christel House's plan to expand to Nepal and Colombia was featured at the 2025 Clinton Global Initiative as part of CGI's Commitment to Action.

“Christel House’s model is a powerful example of how holistic support can unlock opportunity for children living in extreme poverty,” said Milan Bhatt, CGI Deputy Director for Economic Inclusion. “We’re proud to spotlight their expansion as part of this year’s Commitments to Action.”

Founded in 1998 by entrepreneur Christel DeHaan, Christel House operates schools in five countries across three continents. More than 21,000 students have benefited from its comprehensive model, which integrates academics, healthcare, nutrition, life skills, and college and career coaching over 18 years of a student’s education journey. The results are striking. Christel House graduates are three times more likely than their peers to secure formal employment, and 97% are either employed, pursuing higher education, or both.

“Talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not,” said David Harris, President and CEO of Christel House International. “By bringing our model to Nepal and Colombia, we’re giving thousands of children the tools to break the cycle of poverty—for themselves and for generations to come.”

The expansion builds on Christel House’s growth in South Africa, India, and Mexico, doubling its reach from 7,000 to over 14,000 students annually.

In Nepal, Christel House will be led by Surya Karki, an award-winning education leader recognized by Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia and WISE Young Leaders. “This mission is deeply personal—it began in my own village, where quality education once felt out of reach,” said Karki. “Now I can help ensure every child has the chance to live a life full of possibility.”

In Colombia, Christel House will work with Fundación Santo Domingo, a family foundation advancing social mobility for 65 years. “Christel House provides an international network that gets results – over 90% of alumni graduate to continue their studies or find a job,” said Daniel Gonzales, the foundation’s Director of Social Investment. “That’s why we are so happy Christel House is coming to Colombia and that we can become part of this global network for education results.”

Work in Nepal and Colombia begins in October 2025, with schools opening by April 2028.

About Christel House International (CHI)

For over 25 years, Christel House has been dedicated to empowering children from under-resourced communities to realize their potential and transform their futures. Our holistic model supports each of our students for 18+ years. This in-depth, whole-child approach integrates rigorous academic learning with nutrition and healthcare, life skills, social support, and college and career guidance. It’s a deep commitment that helps students demonstrate that they have limitless potential. For more information, please visit www.christelhouse.org. www.christelhouse.org.

About Fundación Santo Domingo

For 65 years, Fundación Santo Domingo has worked with international organizations, governments, and social and private sector leaders to build systemic and sustainable solutions for Colombia. These alliances bring global knowledge and innovative financing to the country, while sharing proven models from Colombia with the world. By amplifying local strengths, the Foundation drives scalable change in education, environment, urban development, and productive inclusion. In doing so, it positions Colombia as a hub where international collaboration improves lives and creates impact far beyond its borders.

Fundación Santo Domingo cares deeply about education. It has helped build and sustain early childhood centers, schools, and universities that serve communities nationwide. Its programs strengthen early childhood education, ease the transition to higher education, and equip young people with the leadership and life skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. For more information, please visit: www.fundacionsantodomingo.org

About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI’s unique model, more than 10,000 organizations have launched more than 4,000 Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable projects and programs – that are making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in 180 countries.

