AGF Management Limited Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

AGF Management Limited (AGF or the Company) (TSX: AGF.B) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2025.

AGF reported total assets under management and fee-earning assets1 of $56.8 billion compared to $53.5 billion as at May 31, 2025 and $49.7 billion as at August 31, 2024.

"We experienced a strong quarter, with net sales outpacing the industry, supported by solid investment performance,” said Judy Goldring, Chief Executive Officer, AGF. “These results reflect the health of our business and the strength of our strategy, which emphasizes diversification across asset classes and client channels positioning us to successfully navigate evolving market conditions and investor preferences.”

AGF’s mutual fund gross sales were $1,260 million for the quarter compared to $1,148 million in the previous quarter and $1,012 million in the prior year quarter. Retail mutual fund2 net sales were $262 million compared to $65 million in the previous quarter and $19 million in the prior year quarter.

"I am proud to lead this organization and excited about the opportunities ahead. With a strong leadership team and a clear strategic vision, we are well-positioned to execute our multi-year growth strategy and deliver meaningful results for our clients and shareholders,” added Goldring.

Key Business Highlights:

AGF named Judy Goldring Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the passing of Kevin McCreadie, the firm’s CEO and Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Ms. Goldring is a respected leader in the asset management industry with over 30 years’ experience in a range of roles. In her most recent role as President and Head of Global Distribution, she oversaw the execution of strategic plans in support of business priorities and was instrumental in shaping business planning and direction for corporate initiatives.

As CEO, Judy Goldring announced the following changes to AGF’s senior leadership team to capitalize on the strength of the firm’s talent and its multi-year growth strategy:

Chris Jackson was appointed President & Chief Operating Officer. In this expanded role, he reports to the CEO and oversees the execution of strategic plans in support of business priorities and provides counsel on business planning and direction for corporate initiatives to AGF’s leadership team.

David Stonehouse was appointed interim Chief Investment Officer, AGF Investments. A search process for a new CIO has been initiated.

Additionally, Ash Lawrence, Head of AGF Capital Partners, serves as EMT sponsor for AGF Investments’ Office of the CIO. In this role, Ash provides counsel and direction to the OCIO on corporate strategic planning and decision-making.





This quarter, AGF International Advisors Company Limited, a subsidiary of AGF, was once again accepted as a signatory to the UK Stewardship Code, a best-practice benchmark in investment stewardship.



Financial Highlights:

Adjusted EBITDA 3 for the three months ended August 31, 2025 was $46.2 million, compared to $39.5 million for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and $40.2 million for the comparative prior year period.

for the three months ended August 31, 2025 was $46.2 million, compared to $39.5 million for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and $40.2 million for the comparative prior year period. Net management, advisory and administration fees 3 for the three months ended August 31, 2025 was $88.8 million, compared to $83.8 million for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and $78.7 million for the comparative prior year period.

for the three months ended August 31, 2025 was $88.8 million, compared to $83.8 million for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and $78.7 million for the comparative prior year period. Adjusted selling, general and administrative costs 3 for the three months ended August 31, 2025 was $61.3 million, compared to $59.5 million for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and $59.6 million for the comparative prior year period. The increase in adjusted SG&A from prior quarter is driven by higher performance-based compensation, partially offset by timing of expenses.

for the three months ended August 31, 2025 was $61.3 million, compared to $59.5 million for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and $59.6 million for the comparative prior year period. The increase in adjusted SG&A from prior quarter is driven by higher performance-based compensation, partially offset by timing of expenses. Adjusted EBITDA from AGF Capital Partners for the three months ended August 31, 2025, was $11.4 million, compared to $10.0 million for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and $12.6 million for the comparative prior year period.

Adjusted net income attributable to equity owners3 for the three months ended August 31, 2025 was $31.2 million ($0.46 adjusted diluted EPS), compared to $26.0 million ($0.39 adjusted diluted EPS) for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and $24.5 million ($0.37 adjusted diluted EPS) for the comparative prior year period.





Three months ended Nine months ended August 31, May 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Management, advisory and administration fees $ 126.7 $ 119.5 $ 114.4 $ 369.0 $ 339.4 Trailing commissions and investment advisory fees (37.9 ) (35.7 ) (35.7 ) (111.2 ) (104.6 ) Net management, advisory and administration fees3 $ 88.8 $ 83.8 $ 78.7 $ 257.8 $ 234.8 Deferred sales charges 0.9 1.0 1.4 3.1 5.3 Adjusted revenue from AGF Capital Partners3 15.5 14.6 18.5 53.7 54.7 Other revenue (loss)3 2.3 (0.4 ) 1.2 3.4 5.1 Total adjusted net revenue3 107.5 99.0 99.8 318.0 299.9 Selling, general and administrative 65.9 62.8 66.3 196.6 192.3 Adjusted selling, general and administrative3 61.3 59.5 59.6 184.4 173.1 EBITDA3 42.1 36.2 33.0 122.5 104.8 Adjusted EBITDA3 46.2 39.5 40.2 133.6 126.8 Net income - equity owners of the Company 28.4 24.3 20.3 83.6 68.9 Adjusted net income - equity owners of the Company3 31.2 26.0 24.5 89.3 81.8 Diluted earnings per share 0.42 0.36 0.30 1.24 1.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 0.46 0.39 0.37 1.33 1.23 Free cash flow3 30.6 24.0 29.1 86.2 73.9 Dividends per share 0.125 0.125 0.115 0.490 0.455





Three months ended Aug. 31, May. 31, Feb. 28, Nov. 30, Aug. 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Mutual fund assets under management (AUM)4 $ 32,958 $ 30,975 $ 31,167 $ 30,662 $ 28,104 ETFs and SMA AUM 3,487 2,771 2,913 2,537 2,128 Segregated accounts and sub-advisory AUM 6,685 6,448 6,529 6,977 6,430 Total AGF Investments AUM 43,130 40,194 40,609 40,176 36,662 AGF Private Wealth AUM 9,016 8,568 8,623 8,567 8,186 AGF Capital Partners AUM 2,510 2,600 2,468 2,752 2,774 Total AUM $ 54,656 $ 51,362 $ 51,700 $ 51,495 $ 47,622 AGF Capital Partners fee-earning assets5 2,121 2,112 2,142 2,111 2,080 Total AUM and fee-earning assets5 $ 56,777 $ 53,474 $ 53,842 $ 53,606 $ 49,702 Mutual fund net sales4 247 18 258 5 14 Retail mutual fund net sales2 262 65 342 14 19 Average daily mutual fund AUM4 32,122 29,770 30,853 29,173 27,542





3 Net management, advisory and administration fees, adjusted revenue from AGF Capital Partners, total net revenue, adjusted selling, general and administrative, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow are not standardized measures prescribed by IFRS. The Company utilizes non-IFRS measures to assess our overall performance and facilitate a comparison of quarterly and full-year results from period to period. They allow us to assess our investment management business without the impact of non-operational items. These non-IFRS measures may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other companies. These non-IFRS measures and reconciliations to IFRS, where necessary, are included in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis available at www.agf.com. 4 Mutual fund AUM includes retail AUM and institutional client AUM invested in customized series offered within mutual funds. 5 Fee-earning assets represents assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.





For further information and detailed financial statements for the third quarter ended August 31, 2025, including Management’s Discussion and Analysis, which contains discussions of non-IFRS measures, please refer to AGF’s website at www.agf.com under ‘About AGF’ and ‘Investor Relations’ and at www.sedarplus.com.

Conference Call

AGF will host a conference call to review its earnings results today at 11 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast with supporting materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of AGF’s website at www.agf.com or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pdkpzy7f.Alternatively, the call can be accessed over the phone by registering here or in the Investor Relations section of AGF’s website at www.agf.com, to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN.

A complete archive of this discussion along with supporting materials will be available at the same webcast address within 24 hours of the end of the conference call.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $56 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 815,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs. AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

About AGF Capital Partners

AGF Capital Partners is AGF’s multi-boutique alternatives business with Affiliate Managers across both private assets and alternative strategies across both private assets and alternative strategies. Clients benefit from the specialized investment expertise of Affiliate Managers1 combined with the organizational support and breadth of resources of AGF Management Limited (AGF). With over 18 years average experience, AGF Capital Partners Affiliate Managers including, Kensington Capital Partners Limited, New Holland Capital, LLC and AGF SAF Private Credit, manage approximately C$13.8 billion* in alternative AUM and fee earning assets on behalf of institutional and retail clients. Affiliate Manager AUM may not be consolidated into AGF Management Limited's reported AUM.

*U.S. AUM converted FX rate as at August 31, 2025 (1.37)



The term ‘Affiliate Manager’ refers to any partner regardless of relationship structures or revenue sharing agreements. The form of AGF’s structured partnership interests in Affiliate Managers differs from Affiliate Manager to Affiliate Manager. The structure of the relationship with a particular Affiliate Manager, or the revenue that AGF agrees to share in, may change. Affiliate Managers only provide investment advisory services or offer products in the jurisdiction where such firm, individuals and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the Company, including its business operations, strategy and expected financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as ‘expects,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘intends,’ ‘plans,’ ‘believes’ or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as ‘may,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘would’ and ‘could.’ In addition, any statement that may be made concerning future financial performance (including income, revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, fund performance, and possible future action on our part, is also a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations, business prospects, business performance and opportunities. While we consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations, economic factors and the financial services industry generally. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us due to, but not limited to, important risk factors such as level of assets under our management, volume of sales and redemptions of our investment products, performance of our investment funds and of our investment managers and advisors, client-driven asset allocation decisions, pipeline, competitive fee levels for investment management products and administration, and competitive dealer compensation levels and cost efficiency in our investment management operations, as well as general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, business competition, taxation, changes in government regulations, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, technological changes, cybersecurity, the possible effects of war or terrorist activities, outbreaks of disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies, natural disasters and disruptions to public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications, power or water supply or other catastrophic events, and our ability to complete strategic transactions and integrate acquisitions, and attract and retain key personnel. We caution that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than specifically required by applicable laws, we are under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more complete discussion of the risk factors that may impact actual results, please refer to the ‘Risk Factors and Management of Risk’ section of the 2024 Annual MD&A.