The 12th Silk Road International Film Festival kicked off in Fuzhou, Fujian

FUZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of September 22, the launch ceremony of the 12th Silk Road International Film Festival, co-hosted by China Media Group, Fujian Provincial People's Government, and Shaanxi Provincial People's Government, was held in Fuzhou, Fujian.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The ceremony highlighted the Maritime Silk Road vibe, cross-strait exchange, and Fuzhou culture. The stage design featured the Chinese junk element, symbolizing setting sail to connect the world and bringing the audience visual and auditory delights.

This year, the festival is themed "Silk Road Connects the World, Film Festival Illuminates Fuzhou" and focuses on four aspects: international exchange, industrial cooperation, public culture, and cross-strait integration. The high-level event aims to satisfy the community with 12 kinds of activities, including the launch ceremony, the Golden Silk Road Awards, the guest country of honor's film activities, and outdoor screenings.

The Golden Silk Road Awards received more than 2,800 entries from 125 countries and regions, including 1,850 films from the Belt and Road family, which is significantly higher than previous sessions. The jury, comprising 13 well-respected masters in the industry (e.g., directors, producers, and actors) from 7 countries, will decide on winners of 10 honors such as Best Picture and Best Director.

This year marks the 130th anniversary of the birth of world cinema and the 120th anniversary of the birth of Chinese cinema. With its unique artistic language, cinema transcends borders and connects civilizations, effectively promoting people-to-people bonds. Since its inception in 2014, the Silk Road International Film Festival has been successfully organized 11 times. It is an important international, comprehensive, innovative, and open film culture exchange platform in the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. The festival showcases the historical and cultural resources of the host city, tells the vivid stories of China, facilitates film cooperation and industrial integration among Silk Road countries, and provides solid support for the growth of young film talents.

Source: Office of the Organizing Committee of the Silk Road International Film Festival (Fuzhou)