LNTH INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) securities between February 26, 2025 and August 5, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until Monday, November 10, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Lantheus class action lawsuit. Captioned Margolis v. Lantheus Holdings, Inc., No. 25-cv-07491 (S.D.N.Y.), the Lantheus class action lawsuit charges Lantheus and certain of Lantheus’s top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Lantheus develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. According to the complaint, Lantheus’s key Radiopharmaceutical Oncology product is Pylarify, a PET imaging agent used to assist in both diagnosing and subsequently treating prostate cancer.

The Lantheus class action lawsuit alleges that defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Lantheus’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from competition and pricing dynamics, seasonality, and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, according to the complaint, Lantheus’s optimistic reports of Pylarify’s sales growth potential and pricing normalization fell short of reality and Lantheus, despite defendants’ claims, did not have an accurate understanding of the pricing and competitive dynamics of Pylarify’s market.

The Lantheus class action lawsuit further alleges that on May 7, 2025, Lantheus reported its first quarter 2025 results, disclosing that Pylarify sales had decreased year-over-year due to an alleged “temporal competitive disruption.” The complaint alleges that defendants further reduced their previous full-year projections due to Pylarify’s shortfall, reducing the “year-over-year range to flat-to-low single-digit percent growth for the full year versus our prior view of low-single-digit to mid-single-digit growth.” On this news, the price of Lantheus stock fell more than 23%, according to the complaint.

Then, on August 6, 2025, the Lantheus class action lawsuit further alleges that Lantheus again announced disappointing results and significantly reduced growth expectations for Pylarify, which had fallen 8.3% year-over-year, and slashed fiscal year 2025 growth projections further. On this news, the price of Lantheus stock fell nearly 29%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Lantheus securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Lantheus class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Lantheus class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Lantheus class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Lantheus class action lawsuit.

