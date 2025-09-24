Cytokinetics Announces Call for Proposals for Its Eighth Annual Communications Grant Program

Program to Provide Support of Communications and Outreach for Patient Advocacy Organizations Focused on Cardiovascular Diseases

Deadline for Applications is November 3rd, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced a call for proposals for the eighth annual Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program. The program will award five grants to patient advocacy organizations serving the hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and heart failure communities. The grants are intended to support increased communications, awareness building and community engagement.

“A persistent funding gap for patient advocacy organizations is in the area of communications. Without adequate resources, patients and caregivers may miss out on important resources and information, while organizations struggle to effectively engage their communities, donors and partners,” said Mary Pomerantz, Cytokinetics’ Senior Director of Patient Advocacy and Engagement. “Through our Communications Grant Program, now in its eighth year, we are proud to support innovative, high-impact initiatives that amplify patient voices, strengthen connections and broaden reach.”

The Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program supports patient advocacy organizations in expanding their reach, awareness and community engagement by providing resources for new or crucial communications, marketing or outreach initiatives that would otherwise be challenging to implement. Funding from the Cytokinetics Communications Grant Program may help with programming or personnel, depending on each organization’s needs. The recipients of the 2025 Cytokinetics Communications Grants were the AICARM APS (Italian Association of Cardiomyopathies), HeartBrothers Foundation, HeartCharged Corporation, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (HCMA) and Stichting Cardiomyopathie Onderzoek Nederland (Foundation Cardiomyopathy Research the Netherlands).

Eligible organizations must have nonprofit organization or registered charity status in the United States, Canada, Europe or United Kingdom and serve the patient communities in HCM or heart failure. Organizations applying for the grant are required to submit a proposal outlining communication activities that the funding would support and the potential impact of the funding. Applications will be evaluated by a committee of representatives from Cytokinetics based on the proposal’s alignment with selection criteria. More details can be found at the application portal listed below. Recipients are responsible for providing an outcomes report to Cytokinetics to measure the impact and results of the funding at the end of the year. Applications may now be submitted at https://www.cybergrants.com/Cytokinetics/communications_grant. The deadline to apply is November 3, 2025, and the grant recipients will be announced in January 2026. For more information on the program, including eligibility guidelines, visit https://cytokinetics.com/responsibility/grants-and-giving/.



About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of aficamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Aficamten is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. In addition, Cytokinetics is developing omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), ulacamten, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from aficamten, for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.

For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit www.cytokinetics.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

