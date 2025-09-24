Draper-backed SuperWorld Launches $SPWR Token with Republic to Build the Economic Layer of Real-World Locations (RWL) on Coinbase’s Base Network

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperWorld, the Draper-backed platform transforming real-world locations into a new layer of digital ownership and commerce, today announced the launch of its native utility token, $SPWR, on Coinbase’s Base network in partnership with Republic, a leading global investment and crowdfunding platform. The $SPWR community round is officially live at Republic.com/superworld, giving early supporters exclusive access for a limited time on a first-come, first-served basis (U.S. investors subject to Reg D provisions).

The launch of $SPWR represents a milestone in SuperWorld’s mission to build the economic layer of the real world. The platform allows anyone to personalize real-world locations with content, recommendations, events, and bookings, while monetizing activity at places they care about. Every plot of virtual real estate in SuperWorld is a digital asset tied to real-world geography, enabling users to buy, sell, and generate revenue from interactions on their land.

By combining virtual real estate, real-world assets (RWA), decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), and immersive technologies, SuperWorld had created an entirely new category: RWL (Real World Location) empowering individuals, creators, and organizations to benefit financially from digital and physical activity at any location worldwide.

SuperWorld has already demonstrated significant market validation:

$5.2 million in virtual real estate sales generated

in virtual real estate sales generated 23,000+ virtual plots sold across global locations

sold across global locations 200,000+ community members with paying users averaging $1,500 in platform engagement

with paying users averaging $1,500 in platform engagement 10 million bookable venues integrated (hotels, restaurants, experiences)

bookable venues integrated (hotels, restaurants, experiences) 250,000 live events through partnerships, including Sports Illustrated Tickets

through partnerships, including Sports Illustrated Tickets 125,000+ pieces of user-generated content uploaded

Built on Coinbase's Base network, the $SPWR token serves as the backbone of SuperWorld's ecosystem, functioning as a rewards and payments system while enabling governance participation. Users can earn tokens through referrals, check-ins, and content creation, then stake them to unlock premium features and advanced monetization tools. The token incorporates deflationary mechanics tied to transaction fees and land sales, creating scarcity that drives long-term value for the community.

“SuperWorld is creating a map of the world where every location becomes a creative canvas and a monetizable layer,” said Hrish Lotlikar, Co-Founder & CEO of SuperWorld. “The launch of the $SPWR token with Republic is a major milestone in empowering users to share in the value they help create, bridging the digital and physical economies.”

SuperWorld is backed by a broad network of premier institutional and angel investors. Notable venture funds include (Tim Draper) Draper Goren Holm, MoonPursuit Capital, Orbit Startups, Outlier Ventures, SOSV, Cadenza, RedBeard Ventures, Altered Ventures, AiSprouts, Gaingels, Acacia Digital Holdings, 186 Ventures, White Paper Capital, Groundbreak Ventures, Machina Ventures, Capital Factory, Verso Capital, and Predictive Capital.

Influential advisors and angel investors include Dr. Bob Metcalfe (Inventor of Ethernet, Metcalfe’s Law, Turing Award winner), Larry Fitzgerald (NFL legend, Phoenix Suns owner), Stephen Wolfram (Creator of Mathematica & Wolfram Alpha), Michael Terpin (Transform Ventures), Sebastien Borget (Co-Founder, Sandbox), Ben Goertzel (Founder, SingularityNET), Tony Parisi (Immersive Tech Pioneer, ex-Unity), Richard Ling (Rembrandt Ventures), Nitin Gaur (IBM Digital Asset Labs), Rajesh Mahtani (Head of BD & Media Strategy, Publicis Groupe), Jimmy Ku (10X Capital), Adam Stern (SternAegis Ventures), Bas Godska (Acrobator Ventures) and Marcus Luer (Total Sports Asia).

SuperWorld’s roadmap includes the recent launch of its mobile app on iOS and Android, upcoming premium virtual real estate features, physical and digital check-ins, and expanded creator monetization tools. Longer-term plans include marketplace currency, influencer-led governance, and premium user-owned “Worlds.”

Beyond technology, SuperWorld is committed to using its platform for positive social impact. Past initiatives include AMAZONIA, a geo-pinned exhibition supporting indigenous communities in Brazil, and Disaster Fighters, a collaboration with the World Bank and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) that leverages Web3 to fund hurricane preparedness.

“At SuperWorld, we believe in building technology that benefits people, places, and the planet,” added Lotlikar. “The $SPWR token allows us to extend that vision by creating a decentralized economic layer where users and organizations can earn from real-world activity, while also driving culture, commerce, and social impact worldwide.”

With the $SPWR token launch, SuperWorld is positioning itself at the intersection of Web3, AI, and real-world commerce, creating new ways for people everywhere to own, engage with, and benefit from the world around them.

The $SPWR community round is now live on Republic at Republic.com/superworld

About SuperWorld

SuperWorld is a virtual world mapped onto Earth, divided into 64.8 billion plots of virtual real estate. Built on Google Maps, it enables users to buy, sell, and monetize locations while creating and discovering content tied to real-world places. With applications across travel, hospitality, retail, real estate, events, and tokenized infrastructure, SuperWorld allows individuals and organizations to generate revenue from both digital and physical interactions. Its mission is to build a decentralized, community-owned platform that benefits people and the planet. Learn more at https://superworldapp.com.

Media Contact

Joanne Smith, SuperWorld

outreach@superworldapp.com





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.