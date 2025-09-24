Omnibusworks Expands Film Track Campaigns to Include Billboard and Cinema Advertising



Omnibusworks Logo

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnibusworks, a marketing and acquisition agency that connects independent intellectual property (IP) owners with major film studios and streaming platforms, announced today the expansion of its Film Track Campaigns to include Billboard Advertising and Cinema Advertising services. This development aims to strengthen the visibility of authors and screenwriters seeking opportunities in the film industry.

Over recent months, Omnibusworks’ Film Track Campaigns have facilitated four confirmed script requests from studios, underscoring the effectiveness of its structured approach. By combining market research, targeted outreach, and development support, the agency has established itself as a conduit for IP creators who want their stories considered for adaptation.

Billboard Advertising

The new Billboard Advertising service provides clients with access to placements across major U.S. markets, with particular emphasis on Los Angeles and Hollywood. Options include bus stop displays, Hollywood Boulevard billboards, and transit-based formats positioned in areas frequented by both general audiences and industry executives. Campaigns are designed to achieve broad exposure, with coverage extending to additional metropolitan centers such as New York, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Each placement includes creative support to ensure messaging aligns with the client’s work. The agency integrates these campaigns into its overall strategy, aiming to increase recognition of independent stories among decision-makers in film and television.

Cinema Advertising

Complementing out-of-home campaigns, Omnibusworks has also introduced Cinema Advertising, which places client material directly in front of theater audiences. This service includes customized video advertisements displayed in both independent venues and major cinema chains. Campaign reach is supported by reporting that details locations, audience estimates, and the number of screens.

The agency has invested in cinematic production capabilities to deliver professional-grade advertising content, ensuring that authors and screenwriters can present their stories in formats consistent with industry standards.

Omnibusworks helps authors get their work to film studios with new billboard and cinema ads. Learn more here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uam6LGbs7YE

Integrated Approach

The addition of Billboard Advertising and Cinema Advertising builds upon the Film Track Campaigns’ foundation: fostering direct communication between IP owners and studio executives. By combining traditional development outreach with public-facing visibility strategies, Omnibusworks positions independent works to be seen in the same spaces where industry decisions are made.

Industry Context

Independent IP creators often face challenges in gaining recognition within an industry dominated by established production houses. Services such as Film Track Campaigns, supported by billboard and cinema placements, offer an alternative pathway by combining visibility with access. The agency’s model demonstrates how authors and screenwriters can benefit from campaigns that move beyond manuscript submission and into strategic promotion.

About Omnibusworks

Omnibusworks is a Toronto-based marketing and acquisition agency that specializes in connecting independent intellectual property owners with major studios and streaming platforms. Through Film Track Campaigns and associated advertising services, the agency provides structured opportunities for authors and screenwriters to have their work evaluated for adaptation.

Media Contact:

Omnibusworks

https://omnibusworks.com

info@omnibusworks.com

226 538 0336

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbb74ada-6888-481c-9f02-e5ac08d28786

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b0eaba7-dda3-4961-98e5-ac5cf6dfc703