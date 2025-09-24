ZAGG Announces the Pro Keys Connect: A Durable, Direct-Connect Keyboard Case for iPad Users

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG®, a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles, today announced the Pro Keys Connect, a next-generation keyboard and case combo designed to elevate productivity and protection for iPad® users. With its USB-C® direct connect, integrated trackpad, and durable design, the Pro Keys Connect delivers a premium laptop-style experience.

Durable, All-in-One Protection

The Pro Keys Connect pairs modern elegance with everyday practicality. Engineered for productivity-driven lifestyles, its slim and attractive case complements the iPad while providing up to 6.6 feet (2 meters) of drop protection.1 Lightweight yet durable, the Pro Keys Connect goes wherever you do. With a built-in adjustable kickstand, users will always have the perfect viewing angle, whether typing, streaming, or video conferencing.

USB-C Direct Connect for Reliable Power & Data

The Pro Keys Connect uses USB-C direct connect to draw power and transfer data seamlessly with the iPad. This means no pairing process, no charging, and uninterrupted productivity. An additional USB-C port allows users to connect accessories like a mouse or flash drive for expanded functionality.

Laptop-Style Typing with Advanced Features

The detachable keyboard adapts to any environment, office, home, or travel. ZAGG’s KeyLock Technology ensures keys remain secure while providing smooth, precise keystrokes. An improved key shape with indented, backlit keys offers an efficient and comfortable typing experience in any lighting.

Enhanced Navigation with Integrated Trackpad

The Pro Keys Connect features a built-in trackpad that supports full iPadOS® gesture controls. Users can swipe, scroll, click, and navigate their device with ease, creating a true laptop-like workflow.

Designed for Everyday Productivity

The keyboard case includes a stylus holder compatible with the Apple Pencil® or ZAGG Pro Stylus, ensuring essential tools are always within reach. Combined with its protective build, flexible kickstand, and detachable design, the Pro Keys Connect is built to keep pace with any lifestyle.

Wide Device Compatibility

The ZAGG Pro Keys Connect is compatible with:

iPad Air 11” (M3/M2)

iPad Air 13" (M3/M2)

iPad Pro 11" (M4)

iPad Pro 13" (M4)

iPad (A16/10th generation)



“The Pro Keys Connect is more than just a keyboard—it’s the perfect companion for iPad,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG. “Its slim, modern design pairs seamlessly with iPad, while USB-C direct connect and advanced typing features deliver a smooth, laptop-like experience that takes productivity to the next level. We’ve eliminated common frustrations and delivered a product that’s as reliable as it is versatile.”

Pricing & Availability

The ZAGG Pro Keys Connect is available today on ZAGG.com and will be available in October on Amazon.com for an MSRP ranging from $129.99 to $149.99. ZAGG backs the Pro Keys Connect with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and will replace the product if it gets worn or damaged within one year from the date of purchase by the original purchaser.2

Visit ZAGG’s website to enhance your productivity today. Enterprise customers may purchase the Pro Keys Connect through a ZAGG authorized reseller.

1Mil Std 810G 516.

2Shipping and handling fees apply. Visit zagg.com/warranty-policies for warranty terms and conditions.

iPad, iPadOS and Apple Pencil are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB Implementer’s Forum, Inc. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

