Nametag Introduces Verified Human Signatures for Agentic AI Actions, Expanded Okta Integration

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nametag, the leader in workforce identity verification and account protection, today introduced Nametag Signa™ to address an important challenge in AI security: How to ensure that actions performed by AI agents are authorized by a verified human.

As AI agents are empowered with increasing autonomy and access to sensitive resources, enterprise IT and security teams need to know exactly who is behind particular AI actions, such as authorizing access to confidential information, placing a high-value order, or changing payment instructions.

Signa introduces the Verified Human Signature as a new tier of enterprise assurance for agentic AI and deepfake identity threats: an auditable proof that an AI action was approved by an authorized person whose identity was verified via cryptographically-attested identity verification.

Through an expanded integration with Okta, Nametag Signa uses the company’s Deepfake Defense ™ identity verification engine to ensure that actions performed by an AI on behalf of a person carry a digital record of that person’s approval––a Verified Human Signature.

Agentic AI requires a new approach to identity security.

Enterprise adoption of agentic AI is accelerating, but security practices lag behind. A global Okta survey in August 2025 found that 91% of organizations already use AI agents, but only 10% have mature strategies to secure them, and fewer than a third extend human-level governance to agent identities.

“Effective AI security requires verification of both the human and non-human identities associated with AI,” said Todd Thiemann, Principal Analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group. “Enterprises are eager to deploy AI but typically lack adequate identity guardrails to protect themselves against its misuse. Solutions that embed human identity verification into AI workflows give enterprises a practical way to reduce AI risk without slowing AI adoption.”

Nametag Signa™ prevents AI breaches and misuse by ensuring AI agent actions carry a verified human signature.

Nametag Signa pairs Okta’s policy engine for AI with Nametag’s Deepfake Defense identity verification technology to ensure that a Verified Human Signature is behind AI sessions and actions. Using Okta, IT and security teams configure and assign authentication, sign-in and access request policies that require users to authenticate through Nametag in defined AI scenarios. The result is an auditable chain of trust linking AI actions back to the humans responsible for them.

The solution draws on the company's expanded integration with Okta, aligning with developing AI frameworks like Model Context Protocol (MCP), Agent2Agent , and Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), to address important AI governance needs:

Verified human sign-in for AI apps: Prevent AI misuse by verifying the identity of every human accessing an AI application.

Verified human approval for AI actions: Require trusted human-in-the-loop verification of actions performed by AI agents.

“Agentic AI is a powerful business enabler, but security teams need to know who is behind AI actions,” said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “Nametag’s introduction of Signa and the Verified Human Signature marks a turning point in the conversation about agentic AI security. CISOs and CIOs no longer have to choose between enabling AI agent efficiencies and preventing the next breach—they can do both.”

“Okta is a fantastic policy and risk engine for AI; Nametag is the best way to verify which human is behind an AI session or action,” added Painter. “Together, Nametag and Okta are enabling the secure adoption of AI across the enterprise.”

Security and IT teams interested in verifying the human behind their AI can visit getnametag.com .

