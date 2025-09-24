BlueCat appoints Kevin Shone as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat, a leading provider of Intelligent Network Operations Solutions that help organizations modernize, optimize, and secure their network infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Kevin Shone as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Shone, who joined the company in August, will lead BlueCat’s financial strategy and oversee the company's accounting, financial planning and analysis, legal, treasury, and IT functions.

With over two decades of financial leadership, Shone has held CFO positions at both public and private high-growth technology companies. Most recently, he served as CFO of Definitive Healthcare, where he guided the company through its successful IPO. His prior CFO experience includes Data Intensity, NextG Networks, and Unica. He spent a decade in senior leadership roles at Cognos Corporation, which IBM acquired for $4.9 billion in 2008. Shone began his career in corporate and tax law at Deloitte Touche and Riemer & Braunstein.

“BlueCat is at an exciting inflection point with tremendous opportunities ahead,” Shone said. “I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to support our growth ambitions, drive operational excellence, and further strengthen our financial foundation.”

Over the past three years, BlueCat has made three strategic acquisitions while more than doubling its revenue and customer base. The Men & Mice, Indeni, and LiveAction additions have strengthened BlueCat's portfolio and enabled the company to offer a comprehensive suite of Intelligent NetOps solutions to its customers.

“Kevin’s track record of scaling finance organizations and navigating companies through high-growth phases will be invaluable as we continue to expand,” said BlueCat CEO Stephen Devito. “His expertise will ensure we have the financial strategies and operational rigor to continue helping our customers more easily change and modernize the network to achieve their goals.”

About BlueCat

BlueCat’s Intelligent Network Operations (NetOps) provides the analytics and intelligence needed to enable, optimize, and secure the network to achieve business goals. With an Intelligent NetOps suite, organizations can more easily change and modernize their network as business requirements demand. BlueCat’s portfolio includes unified core network services, security and compliance, as well as network observability and intelligence. These solutions can be deployed in hybrid or multicloud environments, in the data center, at remote or branch locations, and via SD-WAN. BlueCat is headquartered in Toronto and New York, with additional offices in the United States, France, Germany, Iceland, Japan, Singapore, Serbia, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.bluecatnetworks.com.

About Audax Private Equity

Based in Boston and San Francisco, Audax Private Equity is a leading capital partner for middle and lower middle market companies that seeks to facilitate transformational growth. With approximately $19 billion of assets under management, over 250 employees, and 100-plus investment professionals, the firm has invested in more than 170 platforms and 1,250 add-on acquisitions since its founding in 1999. Through our disciplined Buy & Build approach, across six core industry verticals, Audax helps portfolio companies execute organic and inorganic growth initiatives that fuel revenue expansion, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. For more information, visit audaxprivateequity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.