Adapt Forward welcomes back cybersecurity veteran Micheal Small as technical lead of detection and response

CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adapt Forward, a veteran-owned cybersecurity firm supporting the Department of War and other federal agencies, has announced the addition of Micheal Small as attack sensing and warning (AS&W) technical lead. A retired Army veteran and accomplished cyber professional, Small brings more than two decades of experience leading offensive and defensive operations across military, intelligence, and commercial cyber domains.

In his new role, Small will oversee operations across all regional operation centers (ROCs) and DETECT (Detections Engineering, Threat Evaluation, and Countermeasures Team), with a focus on strengthening detection and incident response capabilities. He will unify technical workflows across ROCs and advance role-based training programs to sharpen skills and sustain team readiness.

“Micheal brings a rare blend of mission insight, technical expertise, and a deep commitment to professional development,” said Rich Bowman, CEO of Adapt Forward. “We’re excited to welcome him back as we push the boundaries of cyber defense, strengthen operations, and expand the value we deliver to our customers.”

Small rejoins Adapt Forward after serving as a purple team manager at one of the nation’s largest financial institutions, where he led efforts to automate security testing and developed targeted, hands-on training for security operations center (SOC) analysts. His career spans a range of roles, including SOC lead, penetration tester, malware analyst, tactical forensic analyst, and incident responder. He also holds 18 industry certifications and is recognized across the cyber community as a mentor and educator, helping to shape the next generation of practitioners.

About Adapt Forward

Adapt Forward is a veteran-owned cybersecurity firm with deep expertise in Cybersecurity Service Provider (CSSP) operations, cyber red team services, and custom tool development. We help the Department of War and federal agencies outpace adversaries and build resilience across critical systems. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with global operations, Adapt Forward is built on transparency, technical rigor, and a relentless focus on mission success. Learn more at www.adaptforward.com.

