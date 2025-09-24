Media Advisory: BC Real Estate Association, Partners to Issue Urgent Call for Permanent Provincial Housing Policy Roundtable

 | Source: British Columbia Real Estate Association British Columbia Real Estate Association

Vancouver, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to invite you to a press conference hosted by the British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA), where multiple housing sector and municipal partners will be issuing an urgent call for the BC Government to establish a Permanent Provincial Housing Policy Roundtable.

This initiative would create a new formalized process for housing policy experts in academia, market, non-market, Indigenous, and municipal sectors to work collaboratively with government to build better housing policy and foster stronger outcomes during an unprecedented housing affordability crisis across British Columbia.

The event will spotlight the coalition formed around this critical work and feature speakers representing municipalities as well as market and non-market housing groups. Members of the public can view the press conference via live stream, and media will have the opportunity to ask questions via teleconference and in person following prepared statements.

Date: Monday, September 29, 2025 
Time: 10:00 am – 11:00 am PT (in-person registration at 9:30 am PT)

Location:

  1. Live Stream & Teleconference
  2. In-Person Media Attendance
    • Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Boardroom (900 W Georgia St, Vancouver, BC)
    • Limited spots are available for the media to attend the news conference in person. To reserve a spot, email media@bcrea.bc.ca.
    • RSVP by Friday, September 26, to confirm your attendance and media contribution.
 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                British Columbia
                            
                            
                                Housing Affordability
                            
                            
                                Housing Supply
                            
                            
                                Housing Policy
                            
                            
                                Housing Policy Roundtable
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data