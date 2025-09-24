Cold Plasma Market Size to Surpass USD 808.77 Million by 2032, Driven by Sustainable Technology and Expanding Healthcare Applications | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to S&S Insider, the global Cold Plasma Market size was valued at USD 250.40 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 808.77 million by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 15.81% between 2025 and 2032. The U.S. cold plasma market alone was valued at USD 82.34 million in 2024 and is expected to achieve USD 260.88 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.53%. This rapid growth is largely attributed to the rising demand for sustainable, chemical-free, and energy-efficient solutions across industries such as healthcare, food safety, electronics, and semiconductors.





Get Sample Report of Cold Plasma Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8003

Sustainability trends are at the core of this expansion, as cold plasma reduces hazardous chemical use for sterilization, surface treatment, and food decontamination. This not only minimizes workplace hazards but also lowers greenhouse gas emissions by more than 90% and cuts electricity consumption by around 60%, aligning with global climate targets. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaigns, international sustainability goals, and supportive government policies and grants are further propelling market growth.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Cold Plasma Market Report are

Adtec Healthcare Limited

Plasma Medical Systems GmbH

NEO Tech

Relyon Plasma GmbH

Enercon Industries Corporation

Vetaphone A/S

Tantec A/S

Henniker Plasma

MKS Instruments, Inc.

Europlasma NV.

Other players

Cold Plasma Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 250.40 million Market Size by 2032 USD 808.77 million CAGR CAGR of 15.81% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis:

By pressure: Atmospheric Pressure Cold Plasma (APCP) dominated the market in 2024 with a 63.80% share, driven by its flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with a wide range of applications. Low-Pressure Cold Plasma is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.05%, fueled by increasing adoption in contamination-sensitive industries such as semiconductors, medical device sterilization, and food processing.

By application: wound healing holds the largest share (32.80%) of the cold plasma market, owing to its proven ability to accelerate tissue regeneration, angiogenesis, and collagen formation while remaining non-invasive. Cancer treatment is emerging as the fastest-growing segment, supported by research highlighting cold plasma’s immunomodulatory effects and its potential to complement immunotherapies.

In terms of end-use: hospitals lead the market with over 51.32% share, thanks to their infrastructure, access to capital, and focus on advanced patient care. Specialty clinics and at-home care providers are rapidly gaining momentum, supported by the development of compact, portable devices that enable decentralized and cost-effective treatments.

Need Any Customization Research on Cold Plasma Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8003

Cold Plasma Market Key Segments

By Pressure

Low-Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Pressure Cold Plasma

By Application

Wound Healing

Blood Coagulation

Dentistry

Cancer Treatment

Other Medical Applications

By End-use

Hospitals

Dental clinics

Research and academic institutions

Other end-users

Regional Analysis:

North America held 40.90% of the global cold plasma market revenue in 2024, fueled by stringent food safety regulations, technological innovation, and robust R&D investment. The U.S. remains a hub for commercialization, with key players such as Nordson Corporation and US Medical Innovations leading FDA-cleared product launches, including the Canady Helios Cold Plasma Ablation System.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 16.62% through 2032, driven by heavy investments in healthcare infrastructure, semiconductors, and advanced manufacturing. China, Japan, and South Korea are at the forefront of R&D, clinical trials, and product commercialization. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, while smaller markets, present long-term growth potential as awareness and infrastructure mature.

Recent News:

In May 2025, Adtec Healthcare, U.S. Medical Innovations, and Plasma Medical Systems are actively developing and expanding the clinical and therapeutic use of cold plasma devices for wound healing, cancer treatment, and chronic infection control.

In Jan 2025, Investments from Japan’s METI and the EU’s Horizon Europe program are explicitly funding cold plasma R&D, including use cases in agriculture, robotics, and water treatment are major applications driving the cold plasma market growth.

Buy the Cold Plasma Market Report Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8003

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MEDICAL DEVICE VOLUME & ADOPTION – helps you analyze the scale of cold plasma device penetration across healthcare facilities, highlighting adoption rates in key therapeutic applications.

– helps you analyze the scale of cold plasma device penetration across healthcare facilities, highlighting adoption rates in key therapeutic applications. CLINICAL INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE ALIGNMENT – helps you understand how cold plasma adoption correlates with rising incidence and prevalence of chronic wounds, infections, and other treatable conditions.

– helps you understand how cold plasma adoption correlates with rising incidence and prevalence of chronic wounds, infections, and other treatable conditions. PRESCRIPTION & TREATMENT TRENDS – helps you evaluate clinical usage patterns, prescription frequency, and emerging areas where cold plasma therapy is gaining traction.

– helps you evaluate clinical usage patterns, prescription frequency, and emerging areas where cold plasma therapy is gaining traction. HEALTHCARE SPENDING & COST EFFICIENCY – helps you identify cost-saving potential for hospitals and clinics through reduced antibiotic use, shorter healing times, and overall healthcare burden reduction.

– helps you identify cost-saving potential for hospitals and clinics through reduced antibiotic use, shorter healing times, and overall healthcare burden reduction. REGULATORY & IT INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you assess compliance with medical device standards and the integration of cold plasma systems into digital health and hospital IT frameworks.

Access Complete Report Details of Cold Plasma Market Analysis & Outlook@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/cold-plasma-market-8003

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

S&S Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.