£200 Million Solar Boost: Is the Public Sector Ready for Long-Term Maintenance?

London, UK — The UK Government’s announcement of a £200 million investment through Great British Energy to deliver solar power across hundreds of schools and hospitals has been welcomed as a major step towards reducing carbon emissions and lowering energy costs in the public sector.



But according to Rayotec Limited, one of the UK’s leading solar energy and renewable heating specialists, this milestone also highlights an urgent question: are facilities managers and education leaders ready to maintain these new systems for the long term?



Solar panels are designed to deliver decades of clean power — but only if they are properly monitored, serviced, and maintained. Electrical faults, component failures, and inverter failures can reduce efficiency or completely stop the system from working if left unchecked. With tight budgets and rising energy costs, schools and hospitals cannot afford to let such savings slip away.



Rayotec Limited warns that the public sector often prioritises upfront installation while underestimating the critical role of ongoing maintenance. “Too many organisations see solar as a ‘fit and forget’ technology,” says Reza Sabba, Director at Rayotec Limited. “The reality is that without professional maintenance contracts in place, institutions may face reduced performance, higher repair costs, and even safety risks. Facilities managers in schools and hospitals should be building solar maintenance into their long-term energy strategies now — not after problems arise.”



With over 30 years’ experience in renewable energy and a track record of partnering with Schools, Hospitals, local authorities, housing associations, and large public estates, Rayotec Limited is positioning itself as the partner the education and healthcare sectors are overlooking. The company provides:

Comprehensive testing and servicing to keep systems at peak efficiency.

Detailed and clear reporting tailored to the needs of facilities managers.

Specialist support for ensuring compliance with health and safety standards.

As the education sector embraces solar at scale, Rayotec is calling on headteachers, estates directors, and facilities managers to act now. “This £200 million investment is only the beginning,” adds Reza Sabba. “If the public sector wants solar to be a reliable backbone of its net zero journey, it needs to recognise that maintenance is not optional — it’s essential.

Rayotec has the expertise to safeguard that investment for decades to come.”



About Rayotec Limited



Rayotec Limited is a UK-based renewable energy specialist with over three decades of experience in solar PV, solar thermal, and underfloor heating. Working across residential, commercial, and public-sector projects, Rayotec provides solar servicing, and maintenance solutions designed to deliver long-term value and energy saving.



