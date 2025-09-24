Media Preview, New Exhibition, Qikiqtait: Where Inuit Knowledge and Innovation Come Together

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to a preview of Qikiqtait: Where Inuit Knowledge and Innovation Come Together, an exhibition created by the Arctic Eider Society (AES) in collaboration with the Canadian Museum of Nature (CMN). It showcases the uniqueness of the Belcher Islands in Hudson Bay (Qikiqtait is the Inuit word for “the islands”). The exhibition shows the role of Inuit innovation and technology in environmental stewardship, centred around SIKU: The Indigenous Knowledge App as well as the relationship that the people of Sanikiluaq (Sanikiluarmiut) have with the land, and the importance of the Hudson Bay Eider Duck.

Qikiqtait will be on view in the museum’s Polar Knowledge Canada Northern Voices Gallery from September 26, 2025, to fall 2027.

WHAT: Media-only preview of exhibition with interview opportunities.

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 25, 9:30 a.m. to noon. Please indicate a time when you anticipate arriving.

WHO: Spokespeople from the Arctic Eider Society (Joel Heath, Executive Director, and Lisi Kavik-Mickiyuk, Programs Manager) as well as representatives from the Canadian Museum of Nature and Polar Knowledge Canada

WHERE: Canadian Museum of Nature, 4th floor east, 240 McLeod St. (at Metcalfe), Ottawa.

RSVP: media@nature.ca.

Media relations contacts:

Dan Smythe

Canadian Museum of Nature

613-698-9253

dsmythe@nature.ca