NEXE Innovations Expands Product Portfolio with Several New SKUs in Collaboration with North American OCS Partner

WINDSOR, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXE Innovations Inc. (“NEXE,” the “Company” "we", or "our") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company is pleased to announce the expansion of its product offering through the launch of four new coffee SKUs in partnership with a leading North American distributor specializing in office coffee services (OCS) and retail channels.

Since initiating this collaboration in February 2025, NEXE has been fulfilling recurring orders, indicating consistent customer engagement. For this new launch, NEXE has produced the first SKU, a seasonal pumpkin-flavored coffee pod. The Company has produced and distributed six pallets of this SKU across the U.S. and Canadian markets. We are currently developing three additional SKUs: decaf, vanilla, and bananas foster, which we expect to introduce in the near term.

The Company and its distribution partner are planning to expand the product offering with at least ten additional SKUs over the coming months. In parallel, NEXE is engaged in advanced discussions with potential new partners to explore further distribution opportunities, which the Company believes will position it for broader market access.

“Interest in the NEXE Pod — a fully compostable, BPI-certified solution — continues to build,” said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations. “We continue to work with existing partners and are preparing to expand our product portfolio, which we believe reflects the scalability of our platform and the ongoing interest in sustainable solutions. We believe these efforts will support NEXE's broader participation in the growing coffee pod market.”

NEXE remains committed to advancing sustainable packaging through innovation, strategic partnerships, and product development.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

On behalf of the Company:

Ash Guglani

President & Director

For investor relations contact:

Kam Mangat

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

invest@nexeinnovations.com

For media relations contact: media@nexeinnovations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and planned launch of additional SKUs, anticipated market interest, and ongoing discussions with potential new partners. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for year ended May 31, 2024, and the quarter ended February 28, 2025 under the headings "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.