HealthChannels Reveals Family of Brands to Bring Point-of-Care Solutions to the Most Pressing Secular Challenges in Healthcare

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthChannels is pleased to announce its expanded portfolio, including four specialized brands: Enabli Health, ScribeAmerica, Speke AI, and HealthCareU. This comprehensive suite of solutions addresses the most urgent secular challenges faced by healthcare providers: workforce shortages, provider burnout, financial stability, and effective technology integration.

The HealthChannels family of brands is:

Enabli Health, an allied health services provider, brings to market turnkey allied health partnerships allowing provider organizations to augment their existing programs and address chronic shortages in allied health positions, such as medical assistants, patient care technicians, and more. With fully staffed care teams, providers can see up to a 30% improvement in provider productivity and a 25% improvement in patient throughput.

ScribeAmerica continues more than two decades of medical scribe solution excellence, offering workforce solutions to decrease administrative burdens, boost efficiency, and improve financial performance.

Speke AI leverages the latest language models, machine learning, and deep EHR integrations to provide accurate and context-rich clinical documentation and data capture. Speke AI’s advanced artificial intelligence and healthtech solutions provide real-time support to providers at the point of care.

HealthCareU, a digital healthcare education platform, has had over 100,000 learners complete its healthcare programs. HealthCareU is dedicated to aspiring healthcare professionals and to expanding the healthcare workforce by providing digital education for entry-level allied health support roles.

The joining of these brands reflects HealthChannels’ commitment to enhancing clinical outcomes and operational efficiency within the healthcare sector. By offering targeted solutions, the organization seeks to alleviate workforce shortages, reduce administrative burdens, improve patient access, and allow all providers to practice at the top of their license.

“By combining the distinctive impact of each brand under the HealthChannels umbrella, we are uniquely positioned to offer end-to-end solutions that address the evolving needs of healthcare providers,” said Tony Andrulonis, Chief Executive Officer of HealthChannels. “HealthChannels and its portfolio of brands reinforce our commitment to solving acute secular problems that exist at the point of care while simultaneously investing in the education and development of talent that is positioned to become the future generations of healthcare providers.”

Partners and clients can expect the same exceptional service and support they’ve come to trust for more than two decades, now backed by a broader infrastructure of workforce solutions. This expansion enables HealthChannels to address a wider scope of client needs, reinforcing its position as a leader in provider enablement solutions.

About HealthChannels:

HealthChannels is a workforce solutions partner company and home to the brands of Enabli Health, ScribeAmerica, Speke AI, and HealthCareU, offering partnerships that empower healthcare providers at the point-of-care by leveraging a unique workforce, AI technology, and an embedded education platform to provide bespoke solutions for health systems, medical groups, and individual providers. HealthChannels delivers its innovative solutions to 15 of the top 20 health systems, according to US News and World Report, and more than 600 partners and over 2,500 sites of care.