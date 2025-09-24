EGI Launches Next-Generation HD-EEG Platform to Advance Understanding of Brain Function and Stimulation

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EGI has unveiled the Geodesic EEG System 500, the world’s first intelligent ecosystem for precision brain research and translational research, redefining how neuroscientists capture and analyze the brain’s electrical activity. This next generation neurotechnology platform seamlessly integrates brain sensing, stimulation, hardware and software for EEG signal quality and ease of use.

Electroencephalography (EEG) enables researchers and clinicians to noninvasively capture the brain’s electrical activity for insights into health, disease, and patient care. EGI innovated the gold standard in HD-EEG technology, cited in more than 4,000 research papers, including pivotal studies in depression, sleep, autism, Alzheimer’s disease and pharmaceutical development.

“This is the evolution of EEG technology and neuroscience monitoring,” said Ronnie Stolec-Campo, CEO, Welcony. “The GES 500 ecosystem provides researchers with the best EEG technology in the industry—up to 4,000 samples per second across 256 channels. This provides biomarker data for precision medicine and brain computer interface (BCI) applications.”

The GES 500 amplifier platform integrates commercial and open-source tools and services. The system architecture supports easy recording of continuous resting state EEG and sleep recordings as well as time locked experiments, eye trackers, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and more through a single integrated interface. Direct interoperability with modern Magstim TMS systems unlocks streamlined stimulation workflows.

The system operates seamlessly with tools like EGI’s Net Station and BESA, to open-source tools like EEGLAB, HAPPE, Fieldtrip, Brainstorm and more. This future-focused ecosystem with advanced AI and machine learning hardware allows low-latency EEG feature extraction for closed loop applications. This includes phase locked stimulation, brain computer interfaces and advanced neurofeedback.

Since 1992, EGI has been trusted by thousands of researchers and clinicians worldwide. To learn more about the EGI Geodesic EEG System 500 and the entire family of research and clinical neurotechnology innovations, visit Magstim.com or call 844-624-7846.

About Welcony

Globally, Welcony technologies have supported thousands of research labs, clinics, hospitals and universities that focus on mental health, brain disorders, cognitive neuroscience and neuromonitoring. Key brands include Magstim Magnetic Stimulation, EGI high-density EEG, Technomed Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurosign Interoperative Nerve Monitoring. Welcony is backed by Telegraph Hill Partners, a San Francisco based private equity company.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dddd57d-bd08-4d09-97ff-49aaa31e4762