Leading CDMO Enhances cGMP Lab Infrastructure to Strengthen Position

Expanded microbiology lab and analytical chemistry capabilities position Ritedose for accelerated growth.

$17+ million investment fuels innovation and scale in drug development.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ritedose Corporation is investing more than $17 million to further its in-house cGMP laboratory capabilities by expanding its analytical chemistry and microbiology laboratories.

The additional 10,000 square footage of lab space and advanced analytical capabilities create a more efficient environment with improved adjacencies that streamline workflows and maximize productivity, enabling Ritedose to meet its growth capacity of 2.6 billion doses per year.

“By expanding our cGMP laboratory space, we’re not just meeting our current needs, we’re preparing Ritedose for the future of pharmaceutical development,” said Ritedose CEO Jody Chastain. “These investments give us the capacity, flexibility and advanced capabilities to support next-generation therapies, strengthen our regulatory leadership, and ensure we can deliver life-changing treatments to patients with even greater speed and reliability.”

The two new lab spaces will triple Ritedose’s current lab footprint, streamlining operations, enabling the company to manage all laboratory functions in-house, and providing turnkey solutions for customers. The enhanced facilities will also position Ritedose as a fully qualified resource for analytical services within the broader life sciences community.

Phase I: a state-of-the-art, 10,000-square-foot analytical chemistry laboratory, housed in the newly-opened distribution and logistics facility located at Ritedose Performance Park.

The company’s existing analytical laboratory combines office and lab functions in a single space; the new facility will create a clear separation between wet lab operations and office areas, enhancing efficiency and workflow.

Phase II: converting the current analytical chemistry lab space (located in Ritedose’s main building) into a 6,000 square foot expansion of the microbiology lab services.

Construction of both phases is scheduled for completion in spring 2026.





The expansion strengthens Ritedose's highly skilled, in-house expertise in method development, validation, stability studies and regulatory compliance. The lab is designed to support a full spectrum of analytical testing, from raw material qualification to finished product release and enables delivery of a broad range of analytical services such as extractables and leachables, nitrosamine detection, elemental analysis and comprehensive drug product de-formulation.

Further, Ritedose will build on its reputation for excellence in cGMP analytical services by supporting complex CMC programs, bioequivalence studies and regulatory submissions, while ensuring that every result is generated in accordance with FDA and ICH guidelines.

The expansion of the laboratory space marks the latest step in Ritedose’s ongoing growth strategy. In recent months, the company has opened a state-of-the-art logistics and distribution facility, added a seventh Syntegon packaging line that doubled capacity for individually wrapped vial medications and increased its sterile BFS production capacity by 180-million-unit doses to support ophthalmic and respiratory therapies.

About The Ritedose Corporation

Ritedose is the largest sterile contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the US specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) technology that ensures sterile, consistent, and safe unit dose delivery. The company’s process guides the development of molecules from clinical trials to commercialization of branded and generic inhalation and ophthalmic medications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Ritedose partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver safe, effective, and reliable medications that improve patient outcomes. Ritedose: Passion and Precision with a Purpose. For more information visit Ritedose.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1cb5d6f-cf84-4654-83d2-24599a0b7e79