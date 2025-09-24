Aeries Technology Announces Major Enterprise Client Expansion, Projected to Reach $12M+ Annualized Run-Rate by Fiscal Year-End

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, today announced the expansion of an engagement with a recently signed global enterprise client. The expanded scope is expected to drive the client relationship to an annualized revenue run-rate exceeding $12 million by Aeries’ fiscal year-end, i.e. end of March 2026, with additional growth anticipated in subsequent quarters.

The client is broadening its utilization of Aeries’ delivery platform across multiple functions—including artificial intelligence, technology services, finance, and customer support—leveraging Aeries’ delivery hubs in India and Mexico.

“This expansion demonstrates the scalability of our model and reflects the trust global enterprises have in us,” said Ajay Khare, Chief Executive Officer of Aeries Technology. “We are successfully converting initial engagements into recurring revenue streams. Importantly, this deal reinforces confidence in our multi-year growth trajectory.”

The agreement also builds on Aeries’ previously announced plans to expand its delivery capacity by adding 500 full-time employees across India and Mexico to strengthen the Company’s ability to meet growing demand.

Key Highlights:

Expanded major client relationship expected to reach $12M+ annualized run-rate by FY-end 2025.

Growth visibility into FY26 as client broadens scope across AI, technology, finance, and customer service.

Expansion supports Aeries’ strategic growth of 500 FTEs across India and Mexico hubs.

Reinforces Aeries’ position as a scalable global partner for private equity-backed and enterprise clients.





About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI‑enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private‑equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology‑driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Media Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com

Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product launches, leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.